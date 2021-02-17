DVD Talk Forum

Rush Limbaugh has died

Religion, Politics and World Events

Rush Limbaugh has died

   
Old 02-17-21, 12:25 PM
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
Rush Limbaugh has died
Thats all Im gonna say
Old 02-17-21, 12:27 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
It could be argued that outside of world leaders no one has done more harm to this country or world in the last 25 years. Good fucking riddance.
Old 02-17-21, 12:31 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Rush Limbaugh dead and Mount Etnas errupted

One is a long known toxic danger to human life if not treated with caution, the other is a volcano.
Old 02-17-21, 12:32 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Ive got nothing constructive to add. I will say that despite the ongoing pandemic, freezing temps outside, dysfunction in American politics, uncertain employment future, and my favorite sports team looking like it will continue to suck for the foreseeable future, 2021 is looking up!
Old 02-17-21, 12:33 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Huge loss.
Old 02-17-21, 12:34 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
It could be argued that outside of world leaders no one has done more harm to this country or world in the last 25 years. Good fucking riddance.
Closer to 30 or more years, but I concur.
Old 02-17-21, 12:36 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Few thoughts, fewer prayers.
Old 02-17-21, 12:37 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
ibtl
Old 02-17-21, 12:40 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Hi.
Old 02-17-21, 12:40 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Old 02-17-21, 12:42 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died

Old 02-17-21, 12:42 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
He was Q before Q was popular.
Old 02-17-21, 12:46 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
He was a person.
Old 02-17-21, 12:46 PM
Dan
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
He was Q before Q was popular.
Proto-Q?
Old 02-17-21, 12:47 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
You know that thing where someone dies and Vibiana comes to Otterville and makes some nasty post that makes everybody think she's a bitch?

Go back and recycle one. I'm not wasting my breath.
Old 02-17-21, 12:49 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
I loved Rush's show in the late 80's and early 90's - before he started getting really bitter and angry. Throughout the 90's he got angrier and more bitter, until by the early 2000's I found his show pretty much unlistenable - and I'm right of center.

Over the last 15 years he has been an incredibly harmful part of society, and hopefully no one will be able to fill that void completely. Hannity will try, though.
Old 02-17-21, 01:03 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
He was a person.
Albert Schweitzer was a person and Adolf Hitler was a person. People have remarkable capacity for both good and evil. Limbaugh, in my opinion, tended more toward the latter. I would offer condolences to his friends and family but I dont feel a drop of sorrow that his toxicity can no longer add pollution to public discourse. God knows well be dealing with the pollution he already spewed for years to come.
Old 02-17-21, 01:09 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Since I have nothing good to say I will just remain silent.
Old 02-17-21, 01:11 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
I’m just relieved that he received the nation’s highest civilian honor before passing.
Old 02-17-21, 01:11 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Sometimes the best thing a person can do for the world is leave it.

I wish someone who had so much influence over so many people could have been a better person.
Old 02-17-21, 01:16 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
I am aware of Rush Limbaugh.
Old 02-17-21, 01:17 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
The damage is already done. Good riddance, but too late. A horrible, horrible person.
Old 02-17-21, 01:20 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Sometimes the best thing a person can do for the world is leave it.

I wish someone who had so much influence over so many people could have been a better person.
The cynical part of me wonders if a better person could have had such influence over so many people.
Old 02-17-21, 01:23 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died

Old 02-17-21, 01:30 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
And just like that, the world suddenly became a better place.
