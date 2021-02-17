Re: Rush Limbaugh has died

I loved Rush's show in the late 80's and early 90's - before he started getting really bitter and angry. Throughout the 90's he got angrier and more bitter, until by the early 2000's I found his show pretty much unlistenable - and I'm right of center.



Over the last 15 years he has been an incredibly harmful part of society, and hopefully no one will be able to fill that void completely. Hannity will try, though.