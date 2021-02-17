Rush Limbaugh has died
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
It could be argued that outside of world leaders no one has done more harm to this country or world in the last 25 years. Good fucking riddance.
#3
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Rush Limbaugh dead and Mount Etnas errupted
One is a long known toxic danger to human life if not treated with caution, the other is a volcano.
One is a long known toxic danger to human life if not treated with caution, the other is a volcano.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Ive got nothing constructive to add. I will say that despite the ongoing pandemic, freezing temps outside, dysfunction in American politics, uncertain employment future, and my favorite sports team looking like it will continue to suck for the foreseeable future, 2021 is looking up!
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 15,696
Received 62 Likes on 40 Posts
#7
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,514
Received 1,196 Likes on 721 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Few thoughts, fewer prayers.
#9
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,925
Received 203 Likes on 177 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Hi.
#10
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 58,830
Received 271 Likes on 173 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
#12
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,326
Received 200 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
He was Q before Q was popular.
#14
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,973
Received 304 Likes on 221 Posts
#15
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
You know that thing where someone dies and Vibiana comes to Otterville and makes some nasty post that makes everybody think she's a bitch?
Go back and recycle one. I'm not wasting my breath.
Go back and recycle one. I'm not wasting my breath.
#16
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
I loved Rush's show in the late 80's and early 90's - before he started getting really bitter and angry. Throughout the 90's he got angrier and more bitter, until by the early 2000's I found his show pretty much unlistenable - and I'm right of center.
Over the last 15 years he has been an incredibly harmful part of society, and hopefully no one will be able to fill that void completely. Hannity will try, though.
Over the last 15 years he has been an incredibly harmful part of society, and hopefully no one will be able to fill that void completely. Hannity will try, though.
#17
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
#19
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,652
Received 126 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
I’m just relieved that he received the nation’s highest civilian honor before passing.
#20
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 16,620
Received 127 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
Sometimes the best thing a person can do for the world is leave it.
I wish someone who had so much influence over so many people could have been a better person.
I wish someone who had so much influence over so many people could have been a better person.
#21
DVD Talk Reviewer
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,659
Received 57 Likes on 47 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
I am aware of Rush Limbaugh.
#23
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died
#24
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,279
Received 127 Likes on 92 Posts
Re: Rush Limbaugh has died