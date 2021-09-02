Wine is ok by Religion
I knew a Muslim guy who wanted to brew some mead. He figured that although grape wine was forbidden, scripture didn't say anything about honey.
Do you... do you have more... did you get hacked?
Yeah, always confused me when so many stories in the bible talked about Jesus and pals drinking wine, but then the denomination my dad's family belonged to not only didn't drink alcohol, but they didn't have TV, women wore skirts, they all went to a private Christian school, the whole works.
