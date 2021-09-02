DVD Talk Forum

Wine is ok by Religion

   
02-09-21, 04:54 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Posts: 128
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Wine is ok by Religion
It is
It is
greenknight is offline  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 04:57 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
The Cow
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,723
Received 129 Likes on 97 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
Wine is fine, but whiskey's quicker.
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 05:07 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Nick Danger
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 25,079
Received 214 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
I knew a Muslim guy who wanted to brew some mead. He figured that although grape wine was forbidden, scripture didn't say anything about honey.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 05:26 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,035
Received 223 Likes on 159 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
Silly people letting old stories tell them what they can and can't eat or drink.
cultshock is online now  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 05:35 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
story
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 10,040
Received 269 Likes on 163 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
Do you... do you have more... did you get hacked?
story is online now  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 05:35 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,400
Received 1,172 Likes on 710 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
Originally Posted by greenknight View Post
It is
Thank you for your insight. You've won yourself a fabulous one-way trip to beautiful Provo, UT!
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 05:43 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,665
Received 373 Likes on 268 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
I heard that in order to engage millennial parishioners, church are now using White Claw for communion.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 05:49 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
rexinnih
Location: Relocated to Bot-Hell
Posts: 10,512
Received 31 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion

Is that really the blood of Christ??!?!?!
rexinnih is offline  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 05:58 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 14,468
Received 210 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Thank you for your insight. You've won yourself a fabulous one-way trip to beautiful Provo, UT!
And a year's supply of Rice-a-roni!


Yeah, always confused me when so many stories in the bible talked about Jesus and pals drinking wine, but then the denomination my dad's family belonged to not only didn't drink alcohol, but they didn't have TV, women wore skirts, they all went to a private Christian school, the whole works.
milo bloom is online now  
Reply Like
02-09-21, 06:02 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Count Dooku
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 8,247
Received 176 Likes on 139 Posts
Re: Wine is ok by Religion
Originally Posted by greenknight
It is

Is wine ok by politics?
It is
Is wine ok by politics?
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
