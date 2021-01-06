Amazon kept $62 million in tips intended for drivers, FTC says
Amazon kept $62 million in tips intended for drivers, FTC says
Uhm...what the fuck? This is why i ignore the "Capitalism over EVERYTHING!!!" folks. These companies just don't give a damn about workers.
Amazon needs to pay back nearly $62 million in drivers' tips that it skimmed over the years, federal regulators said Tuesday. The Federal Trade Commission unveiled a complaint against the ecommerce giant on Tuesday alleging that Amazon's Flex program stole nearly $62 million in tips from its army of drivers between 2016 and 2019.
"Rather than passing along 100 percent of customers' tips to drivers, as it had promised to do, Amazon used the money itself," Daniel Kaufman, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.
News of the settlement comes as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he was stepping down as CEO, capping off a year of meteoric growth for the ecommerce company.
