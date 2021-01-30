Let's play a game: Explain YOUR political party to me

I am in the camp that believes political parties are the downfall of our democratic republic. I want a better understanding as to why people affiliate with "their" party and what that means.



Rule #1: You must state your perceived affiliation and connection to it.

Rule #2: You must explain what your party stands for. You may contrast anything you do not personally agree with.

Rule #3: You may NOT describe "the other" parties as a way to attack, demean, or disparage "the other."

Rule #4: I reserve the right to add other rules as we progress.



I am a lifelong independent voter. I have voted for party-affiliated candidates in the past, but I have done so based on information I knew about the candidate and with disregard to their party. My first real exposure to parties was, as I reached voting age, listening to talk radio. Admittedly, it was Rush Limbaugh during the Clinton years (while waiting for Art Bell to come on late at night). I realized pretty quickly that partisan rhetoric and venomous vitriol could be severely disconnected from reality.



I once tried to volunteer as an election judge. When I refused to declare a party, the County Clerk refused my service. I was told there had to be an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, no others mattered. I offered the obvious fact that an independent voter would make a much better "neutral" election judge. Instead, I was unable to take part in the democratic process of our country because I would not swear allegiance to The Party (any party).



I successfully ran for a local office that is officially non-partisan. I was approached to "pool" my campaign with a few other candidates, some of whom have affiliation with a major party. I agreed to pool resources with them because I agreed with the things those candidates were running on, but was very clear that I would not take part in any county or party happenings.



I have major issues with the fact that our "fair and democratic" system of governance is designed to keep two corporations in political power while actively disenfranchising individuals who do not swear fealty to them. I suppose I cannot speak across the board, but every place I have lived and experienced democracy and government has allowed Republicans and Democrats a lower barrier to getting candidates on the ballot. For example, in Illinois that difference can be as much as needing FIVE times as many signatures for an independent versus what a Republican or Democrat needs. Republicans and Democrats also get special filing periods and government funded primary elections for their private party.



I say my beliefs often fall on the libertarian (little "L") not Libertarian (big "L") spectrum, meaning I do not affiliate with the political party that calls itself "Libertarians." I feel the Libertarian party stands for "ME, ME, ME" without regard to others. I believe in the liberties the Constitution provide all of us, but that those liberties come with responsibilities to society and obligations to our fellow citizens. I believe that our government and society are constantly evolving and our interpretations should as well. On that same note, we must change and evolve the documents that we give governing power to: when we find flaws or "grey" areas, we should make the changes needed to eliminate those. We should always hold to the ideals of the country's founders, but we cannot be shackled by archaic meanings or verbiage. We also must understand and accept that our modern interpretation can and will change. The founders of our nation knew the Constitution, our democratic republic, and the governmental bodies had to be fluid to meet the current needs of our society.



That is a little about where I come from on this issue. So, please help me understand. Explain to me what Republicans/Democrats/Greens/Libertarians/Brewsters/Whatevers stand for. Explain what it means to you to be one and why you are one.