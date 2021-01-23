I Didn't Watch The Inauguration

Joe Biden was inaugurated President, but I didn't watch the inauguration. I'm not a Joe Biden supporter. He didn't win because of me. I voted against him in both the primary and the election. I voted for Mike Bloomberg in the primary and Donald Trump in the election.



I hope that Biden will be a one term President. I do not like Joe Biden. If this offends some readers, I apologize. But I have to be honest. I'm not a Joe Biden supporter.

