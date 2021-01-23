DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

I Didn't Watch The Inauguration

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

I Didn't Watch The Inauguration

   
Old 01-23-21, 11:01 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
I Didn't Watch The Inauguration
Joe Biden was inaugurated President, but I didn't watch the inauguration. I'm not a Joe Biden supporter. He didn't win because of me. I voted against him in both the primary and the election. I voted for Mike Bloomberg in the primary and Donald Trump in the election.

I hope that Biden will be a one term President. I do not like Joe Biden. If this offends some readers, I apologize. But I have to be honest. I'm not a Joe Biden supporter.
Randy71 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-23-21, 11:13 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,328
Received 196 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: I Didn't Watch The Inauguration
Originally Posted by Randy71 View Post
Joe Biden was inaugurated President, but I didn't watch the inauguration. I'm not a Joe Biden supporter. He didn't win because of me. I voted against him in both the primary and the election. I voted for Mike Bloomberg in the primary and Donald Trump in the election.

I hope that Biden will be a one term President. I do not like Joe Biden. If this offends some readers, I apologize. But I have to be honest. I'm not a Joe Biden supporter.
Uh, okay. I'm not a Donald Trump supporter, and neither are the eight million other people who saw to it that he lost. Democracy is a beautiful thing.
Vibiana is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-23-21, 11:14 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 23,194
Received 44 Likes on 39 Posts
Re: I Didn't Watch The Inauguration
Hi.

I'm genuinely curious how you found this forum. Do you post this on all the niche forums you can find? Are you part of a larger group effort to spread opinions like this?
Troy Stiffler is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.