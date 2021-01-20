DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Militia flags displayed in public

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Militia flags displayed in public

   
Old 01-20-21, 01:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,945
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Militia flags displayed in public
A lot happened during my loooong suspension, but of all the things that occurred this was the one that made me wish I could confer with you folks. Get your opinions and give some updates as things unfolded. At this point the story has 90% played out, but I’d still like to share this and get some feedback.

My daughters are in 4th and 7th grade. They both go to a public elementary school (well the 7th grader moved on, but she went through the school). The “health aid” aka school nurse is a nice lady who I’ve known since my oldest started kindergarten. She’s in her 50’s I’d estimate. We are familiar with each other and always say hello. I grew to really like this woman because she is a bit eccentric. She drives a lifted Jeep that is tricked out with winch and lights and racks and all the off-road stuff. She’s got stickers for all the trails it’s been run on. It’s got a CB antenna. Oh and it’s bright green. It really stands out.

A 50 year old school nurse with this big beast is pretty unusual. I would also occasionally catch her out by her car smoking. A school nurse who sits on the curb and smokes during her break and drives a 4x4 is definitely the kind of unique individual who makes me smile. A walking contradiction. For a couple years I suspected it was her husband’s car. One day I asked her about it and she said no, it’s all hers, but that her husband has a similar Jeep and they love to go on excursions together. I do a little off-roading myself, so suffice it to say I thought this woman was a hoot.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
ben12's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: Where I live?
Posts: 2,943
Received 16 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Where's the flags?! Clickbait!!
ben12 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:25 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 17,901
Received 64 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
This story does not deliver.
Bronkster is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:26 PM
  #4  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,839
Received 288 Likes on 209 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
guys, be nice. He's been away for months. He's probably still editing the post to include the actual information we care about.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:27 PM
  #5  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,684
Received 117 Likes on 89 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:28 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,945
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I’m home schooling my kid at the moment. Social studies. How appropriate. California History.

Anyway, at some point the nurse began flying a trump flag from her CB antenna. I looked past it. There are a lot of trump flags in my neighborhood and in my town. It bugged me, but what am I gonna do? The world was crazy for trump.

More to come.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:29 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
JasonF's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 41,012
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
JasonF is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:30 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,467
Received 348 Likes on 249 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Who knew that Mabuse is actually Luis from Ant-Man.

Thats a lot of writing to say The school nurse has a Trump flag on her car.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:31 PM
  #9  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,147
Received 186 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Where's the beef?


VinVega is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:37 PM
  #10  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 34,229
Received 70 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I'm not leaving until we hear about the militia flags. Come on, man! No more malarky!
Bandoman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:39 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,945
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Who knew that Mabuse is actually Luis from Ant-Man.

Thats a lot of writing to say The school nurse has a Trump flag on her car.
I wouldnt waste your time for just a trump flag.

Chapter 2

So the day after the election the Trump flag disappeared and it was replaced by a Three Percenter flag.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:44 PM
  #12  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,839
Received 288 Likes on 209 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Originally Posted by Mabuse View Post
So the day after the election the Trump flag disappeared and it was replaced by a Three Percenter flag.
Report them to the feds and let them look into it.
To be clear, I don't think people just fly that flag to "show support."
It's a militia flag flown by militia members. Report them. Done.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:44 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,637
Received 55 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Getting Carly Simon Heinz Ketchup vibes here ...
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:52 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 14,898
Received 212 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I don't know anything about this group. What does the 3% refer to?
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:52 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,945
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
Report them to the feds and let them look into it.
To be clear, I don't think people just fly that flag to "show support."
It's a militia flag flown by militia members. Report them. Done.

I told yall it got good.

So I got some good photos of the car, flag, school building, and sign with name of school on it. Nice evidence. But Ive got to say I didnt act as lightning quick as Dan.

I waited a few days and when I continued to see it I emailed the principal who I know well. Sometimes people dont know what these symbols mean, the three Percenter flag looks a lot like a regular American flag. So I explained in the email that its a militia flag and I shared my photos.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 01:56 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,945
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
The email:
I’ve been stewing for days trying to think of how to deal with this, and I haven’t thought of anything better than to simply report it to you.

Nurse (BLANK)’s car is displaying the flag of a well known anti-government militia group known as the Three Percenters. This does not look good for the school or the community. I understand that there are freedom of speech issues, but I imagine something can be done. Seeing that in the midst of a pandemic the health and well being of the neighborhood students is being handled by someone with so little discretion, and quite possibly some dangerous beliefs, is scary.
I got a reply that acknowledged I was not the first to complain about this and that she had personally communicated to all staff that expressions like this are not acceptable, but reading between the lines I got the vibe that she had done everything she can and that freedom of speech was at play and that the better angle to take in order to get it off her car was to make the argument that it made for an unsafe school environment. The unsafe school environment argument trumps your freedom of speech. But also got the vibe the principal wasn’t going to do shit.

I don’t blame the principal. This has been extraordinarily difficult times for teachers and schools. Protests to reopen. Protests to shut down. Schools opening only to close days later. Our district went through three different ratified reopening plans. Right now K-6 gets some in person instruction every day while the older kids are 100% zoom. She’s got her hands full of so much shit. You can see in my email to her that I honestly felt really bad having to shovel this one more thing upon her.

Frankly I’m a little disappointed in myself, I procrastinated and took little action and just hoped it would go away.
Last edited by Mabuse; 01-20-21 at 02:06 PM.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 02:07 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,945
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I also considered simply stealing the flag. But I worried that might escalate her. Maybe make her get another, bigger flag, or cause her to have persecution fantasies that might make her nuttier.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 02:08 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 8,112
Received 160 Likes on 125 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Okay for you to communicate your concerns to the school principal, now report that woman to the FBI.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 02:09 PM
  #19  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,147
Received 186 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Don't touch the flag. It's her property. You would be escalating the situation.
VinVega is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 02:11 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 8,112
Received 160 Likes on 125 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Oh . . . and the school nurse sits outside and smokes where the children can see her? WTF? Report that to the principal.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 02:17 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,945
Received 160 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
So I just kind of waited for a long time, and of course the schools were closed for Christmas. I just kept hoping she would take it down.

I thought about calling fbi, local news, local bloggers, but while I wanted the flag down I didn’t want to attract too much attention to the school or neighborhood. I don’t want this on the news. I don’t want to do a anything that jeopardizes the school being open for hybrid in person class. The school is already on a tightrope.

So I just kept kicking the can. Until January 6th.

That day I told myself that if the flag isn’t gone I’m going to go further.

Well the next morning it was still there.

I texted the parent who is the president of the school foundation board. I am on the board myself. We gather hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations every year. I ask her if she’s seen the flag. She said she had not.

Recess time.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Official Former President Trump Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.