Militia flags displayed in public
Militia flags displayed in public
A lot happened during my loooong suspension, but of all the things that occurred this was the one that made me wish I could confer with you folks. Get your opinions and give some updates as things unfolded. At this point the story has 90% played out, but I’d still like to share this and get some feedback.
My daughters are in 4th and 7th grade. They both go to a public elementary school (well the 7th grader moved on, but she went through the school). The “health aid” aka school nurse is a nice lady who I’ve known since my oldest started kindergarten. She’s in her 50’s I’d estimate. We are familiar with each other and always say hello. I grew to really like this woman because she is a bit eccentric. She drives a lifted Jeep that is tricked out with winch and lights and racks and all the off-road stuff. She’s got stickers for all the trails it’s been run on. It’s got a CB antenna. Oh and it’s bright green. It really stands out.
A 50 year old school nurse with this big beast is pretty unusual. I would also occasionally catch her out by her car smoking. A school nurse who sits on the curb and smokes during her break and drives a 4x4 is definitely the kind of unique individual who makes me smile. A walking contradiction. For a couple years I suspected it was her husband’s car. One day I asked her about it and she said no, it’s all hers, but that her husband has a similar Jeep and they love to go on excursions together. I do a little off-roading myself, so suffice it to say I thought this woman was a hoot.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
guys, be nice. He's been away for months. He's probably still editing the post to include the actual information we care about.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I’m home schooling my kid at the moment. Social studies. How appropriate. California History.
Anyway, at some point the nurse began flying a trump flag from her CB antenna. I looked past it. There are a lot of trump flags in my neighborhood and in my town. It bugged me, but what am I gonna do? The world was crazy for trump.
More to come.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Who knew that Mabuse is actually Luis from Ant-Man.
Thats a lot of writing to say The school nurse has a Trump flag on her car.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Where's the beef?
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I'm not leaving until we hear about the militia flags. Come on, man! No more malarky!
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Chapter 2
So the day after the election the Trump flag disappeared and it was replaced by a Three Percenter flag.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
To be clear, I don't think people just fly that flag to "show support."
It's a militia flag flown by militia members. Report them. Done.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Getting Carly Simon Heinz Ketchup vibes here ...
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I told yall it got good.
So I got some good photos of the car, flag, school building, and sign with name of school on it. Nice evidence. But Ive got to say I didnt act as lightning quick as Dan.
I waited a few days and when I continued to see it I emailed the principal who I know well. Sometimes people dont know what these symbols mean, the three Percenter flag looks a lot like a regular American flag. So I explained in the email that its a militia flag and I shared my photos.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
The email:I got a reply that acknowledged I was not the first to complain about this and that she had personally communicated to all staff that expressions like this are not acceptable, but reading between the lines I got the vibe that she had done everything she can and that freedom of speech was at play and that the better angle to take in order to get it off her car was to make the argument that it made for an unsafe school environment. The unsafe school environment argument trumps your freedom of speech. But also got the vibe the principal wasn’t going to do shit.
I don’t blame the principal. This has been extraordinarily difficult times for teachers and schools. Protests to reopen. Protests to shut down. Schools opening only to close days later. Our district went through three different ratified reopening plans. Right now K-6 gets some in person instruction every day while the older kids are 100% zoom. She’s got her hands full of so much shit. You can see in my email to her that I honestly felt really bad having to shovel this one more thing upon her.
Frankly I’m a little disappointed in myself, I procrastinated and took little action and just hoped it would go away.
I’ve been stewing for days trying to think of how to deal with this, and I haven’t thought of anything better than to simply report it to you.
Nurse (BLANK)’s car is displaying the flag of a well known anti-government militia group known as the Three Percenters. This does not look good for the school or the community. I understand that there are freedom of speech issues, but I imagine something can be done. Seeing that in the midst of a pandemic the health and well being of the neighborhood students is being handled by someone with so little discretion, and quite possibly some dangerous beliefs, is scary.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
I also considered simply stealing the flag. But I worried that might escalate her. Maybe make her get another, bigger flag, or cause her to have persecution fantasies that might make her nuttier.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Don't touch the flag. It's her property. You would be escalating the situation.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
Oh . . . and the school nurse sits outside and smokes where the children can see her? WTF? Report that to the principal.
Re: Militia flags displayed in public
So I just kind of waited for a long time, and of course the schools were closed for Christmas. I just kept hoping she would take it down.
I thought about calling fbi, local news, local bloggers, but while I wanted the flag down I didn’t want to attract too much attention to the school or neighborhood. I don’t want this on the news. I don’t want to do a anything that jeopardizes the school being open for hybrid in person class. The school is already on a tightrope.
So I just kept kicking the can. Until January 6th.
That day I told myself that if the flag isn’t gone I’m going to go further.
Well the next morning it was still there.
I texted the parent who is the president of the school foundation board. I am on the board myself. We gather hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations every year. I ask her if she’s seen the flag. She said she had not.
Recess time.
