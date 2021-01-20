Re: Militia flags displayed in public

Quote: I’ve been stewing for days trying to think of how to deal with this, and I haven’t thought of anything better than to simply report it to you.



Nurse (BLANK)’s car is displaying the flag of a well known anti-government militia group known as the Three Percenters. This does not look good for the school or the community. I understand that there are freedom of speech issues, but I imagine something can be done. Seeing that in the midst of a pandemic the health and well being of the neighborhood students is being handled by someone with so little discretion, and quite possibly some dangerous beliefs, is scary.

The email:I got a reply that acknowledged I was not the first to complain about this and that she had personally communicated to all staff that expressions like this are not acceptable, but reading between the lines I got the vibe that she had done everything she can and that freedom of speech was at play and that the better angle to take in order to get it off her car was to make the argument that it made for an unsafe school environment. The unsafe school environment argument trumps your freedom of speech. But also got the vibe the principal wasn’t going to do shit.I don’t blame the principal. This has been extraordinarily difficult times for teachers and schools. Protests to reopen. Protests to shut down. Schools opening only to close days later. Our district went through three different ratified reopening plans. Right now K-6 gets some in person instruction every day while the older kids are 100% zoom. She’s got her hands full of so much shit. You can see in my email to her that I honestly felt really bad having to shovel this one more thing upon her.Frankly I’m a little disappointed in myself, I procrastinated and took little action and just hoped it would go away.