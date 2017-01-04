The Official Former President Trump Thread
#1
The Official Former President Trump Thread
And he's gone.
President Donald J. Trump left the White House for the last time this morning.
The Official Former President Trump Thread is to discuss Donald J. Trump's presidential administration now that his four-year term has concluded, including any current events or headlines related to it and to reflect on any lasting ramifications.
A Look Back:
The Election 2020 Results Discussion Thread
2016 Presidential Election Part 2: Armageddon Edition
(Pre-Inauguration) Trumpocalypse Now - Day:0 ... Here we go... it was nice knowing you all...
The Official Trump Presidency Thread: Michael Flynn down, who's next?
Official Trump Presidency Thread, Part 2
The Official Trump Presidency Thread, Part 3
The Election 2020 Results Discussion Thread
#3
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
New phone, who dis?
#4
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Goodbye dirtbag.
By and far the worst President in the history of this country.
By and far the worst President in the history of this country.
#5
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Little abrupt to close the old thread! Still President for 3 hours.
He was just at Andrews making a speech in front of a rally crowd in the tarmac.
He was just at Andrews making a speech in front of a rally crowd in the tarmac.
#6
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
#7
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
HUGE sigh of relief...in 3 hours. He could potentially still start a war.
#8
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
He'll slim down so he can slither better? He'll be a new virus variant?
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/202...liveBlogHeader
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/202...liveBlogHeader
Trump in final remarks as president: 'We will be back in some form'
#9
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
I was hoping for one more tugging two dicks dance to YMCA but alas...
The well see you soon was ominous.
Oh, and fuck you Trump.
The well see you soon was ominous.
Oh, and fuck you Trump.
#10
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Kudos to Story for locking the last presidency thread after Dan's post which was a tweet all about how Trump f'ed over his own supporters by pardoning the guy that screwed them over.
Poetry.
Poetry.
#13
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Federal budget deficit:
$584 billion in Jan 2017
$3.30 trillion in Jan 2021
Federal public debt:
$19.9 trillion in Jan 2017
$27.7 trillion in Jan 2021
Unemployment:
4.7% in Jan 2017
6.7% in Jan 2021
Covid-19 U.S. deaths:
0 in Jan 2017 (2020)
400,000 in Jan 2021
