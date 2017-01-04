DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

The Official Former President Trump Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

The Official Former President Trump Thread

   
Old 01-20-21, 08:46 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,963
Received 246 Likes on 152 Posts
The Official Former President Trump Thread
And he's gone.

President Donald J. Trump left the White House for the last time this morning.

The Official Former President Trump Thread is to discuss Donald J. Trump's presidential administration now that his four-year term has concluded, including any current events or headlines related to it and to reflect on any lasting ramifications.

A Look Back:
The Election 2020 Results Discussion Thread
2016 Presidential Election Part 2: Armageddon Edition
(Pre-Inauguration) Trumpocalypse Now - Day:0 ... Here we go... it was nice knowing you all...
The Official Trump Presidency Thread: Michael Flynn down, who's next?
Official Trump Presidency Thread, Part 2
The Official Trump Presidency Thread, Part 3
The Election 2020 Results Discussion Thread
story is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 08:47 AM
  #2  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,963
Received 246 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
"I do not miss President Trump at all."

"I am glad he's gone."

"As am I."

"P'oh."

story is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 08:47 AM
  #3  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,832
Received 288 Likes on 209 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
New phone, who dis?
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 08:49 AM
  #4  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,138
Received 186 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Goodbye dirtbag.

By and far the worst President in the history of this country.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 08:51 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: SnogBox
Posts: 7,595
Received 15 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Little abrupt to close the old thread! Still President for 3 hours.

He was just at Andrews making a speech in front of a rally crowd in the tarmac.
Superman07 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 08:54 AM
  #6  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,138
Received 186 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Originally Posted by Superman07 View Post
Little abrupt to close the old thread! Still President for 3 hours.

He was just at Andrews making a speech in front of a rally crowd in the tarmac.
It was a sort of Jeb Bush "Please clap" moment. The moment he finally became not the President anymore.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:02 AM
  #7  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 34,226
Received 70 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
HUGE sigh of relief...in 3 hours. He could potentially still start a war.
Bandoman is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:04 AM
  #8  
Psi
DVD Talk Legend
 
Psi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Texas
Posts: 11,700
Received 116 Likes on 75 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
He'll slim down so he can slither better? He'll be a new virus variant?


https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/202...liveBlogHeader

Trump in final remarks as president: 'We will be back in some form'

Psi is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:04 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 35,443
Received 214 Likes on 129 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
I was hoping for one more tugging two dicks dance to YMCA but alas...

The well see you soon was ominous.

Oh, and fuck you Trump.
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:18 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 8,176
Received 30 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Kudos to Story for locking the last presidency thread after Dan's post which was a tweet all about how Trump f'ed over his own supporters by pardoning the guy that screwed them over.

Poetry.
Paul_SD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:25 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 14,889
Received 212 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Don't let the door hit your fat ass on the way out, shit stain.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:27 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
mapasu's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: US of CoronaVirus
Posts: 1,508
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Quoting U2, Sarah Brightman, and others, its a beautiful day .
mapasu is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:34 AM
  #13  
Psi
DVD Talk Legend
 
Psi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Texas
Posts: 11,700
Received 116 Likes on 75 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Originally Posted by Paul_SD View Post
Kudos to Story for locking the last presidency thread after Dan's post which was a tweet all about how Trump f'ed over his own supporters by pardoning the guy that screwed them over.
He also screwed the country over.

Federal budget deficit:
$584 billion in Jan 2017
$3.30 trillion in Jan 2021

Federal public debt:
$19.9 trillion in Jan 2017
$27.7 trillion in Jan 2021

Unemployment:
4.7% in Jan 2017
6.7% in Jan 2021

Covid-19 U.S. deaths:
0 in Jan 2017 (2020)
400,000 in Jan 2021
Psi is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-21, 09:41 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 10,750
Received 46 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: The Official Former President Trump Thread
Let's see if the prosecutor in the Southern District of NY keeps her word.

dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Random Political Meme & Social Media Posts Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.