New New Deal: Why Not?

   
Vibiana
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,298
Received 196 Likes on 110 Posts
New New Deal: Why Not?
My dad and I have been watching Ken Burns's exceptional documentary, "The Roosevelts: An Intimate Portrait" on Amazon Prime this week and possibly at the part around 1940 where FDR is being threatened with impeachment by the GOP establishment (he wasn't ever impeached though), it got me thinking about his Civilian Conservation Corps and WPA programs.

Why couldn't the Biden administration do something like that? We have a crumbling infrastructure that needs work and people needing jobs.

Am I crazy or just naive?
VinVega
  #2  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,099
Received 182 Likes on 116 Posts
Re: New New Deal: Why Not?
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
My dad and I have been watching Ken Burns's exceptional documentary, "The Roosevelts: An Intimate Portrait" on Amazon Prime this week and possibly at the part around 1940 where FDR is being threatened with impeachment by the GOP establishment (he wasn't ever impeached though), it got me thinking about his Civilian Conservation Corps and WPA programs.

Why couldn't the Biden administration do something like that? We have a crumbling infrastructure that needs work and people needing jobs.

Am I crazy or just naive?
I'm not sure how much manual labor is involved in these construction projects anymore. You need some sort of specialized training for a good portion of the jobs. We definitely need to invest in infrastructure. I thought that was going to happen during the Trump Presidency.
