New New Deal: Why Not?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
New New Deal: Why Not?
My dad and I have been watching Ken Burns's exceptional documentary, "The Roosevelts: An Intimate Portrait" on Amazon Prime this week and possibly at the part around 1940 where FDR is being threatened with impeachment by the GOP establishment (he wasn't ever impeached though), it got me thinking about his Civilian Conservation Corps and WPA programs.
Why couldn't the Biden administration do something like that? We have a crumbling infrastructure that needs work and people needing jobs.
Am I crazy or just naive?
Why couldn't the Biden administration do something like that? We have a crumbling infrastructure that needs work and people needing jobs.
Am I crazy or just naive?
#2
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,099
Received 182 Likes on 116 Posts
Re: New New Deal: Why Not?
My dad and I have been watching Ken Burns's exceptional documentary, "The Roosevelts: An Intimate Portrait" on Amazon Prime this week and possibly at the part around 1940 where FDR is being threatened with impeachment by the GOP establishment (he wasn't ever impeached though), it got me thinking about his Civilian Conservation Corps and WPA programs.
Why couldn't the Biden administration do something like that? We have a crumbling infrastructure that needs work and people needing jobs.
Am I crazy or just naive?
Why couldn't the Biden administration do something like that? We have a crumbling infrastructure that needs work and people needing jobs.
Am I crazy or just naive?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off