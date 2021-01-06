New New Deal: Why Not?

My dad and I have been watching Ken Burns's exceptional documentary, "The Roosevelts: An Intimate Portrait" on Amazon Prime this week and possibly at the part around 1940 where FDR is being threatened with impeachment by the GOP establishment (he wasn't ever impeached though), it got me thinking about his Civilian Conservation Corps and WPA programs.



Why couldn't the Biden administration do something like that? We have a crumbling infrastructure that needs work and people needing jobs.



Am I crazy or just naive?