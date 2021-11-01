The Republican Party Must be Dismantled...
The Republican Party Must be Dismantled...
...OK, hyperbole over.
The truth is the party has been in decline for about 25 years. This isn't the party of Reagan or George H.W. Bush, and it certainly isn't the party of William F. Buckley, Jr. This has become the party of Trump, but even before that it was headed in this direction. Slowly, painfully, but fairly consistently.
There are still good Republicans out there. Mitt Romney is probably the best example, but there are others.
Sadly, they are in the minority.
It's the batshit crazy, conspiracy theory spreading/believing, paranoid, megalomaniacs who have taken control of the party. The party has almost no credibility now outside of their cult following. And it IS a cult when it comes to Trump supporters.
Therefore, the party needs to die. It needs to be torn down so that it can be rebuilt as a rational, reasonable party of conservative values (lower taxes, smaller government, strong national defense, strong law enforcement), and not the party of insanity.
As scary as current events are, they are actually playing into the tearing down of the modern Republican party. They are losing support by the day. The wacko wing of the party, which has taken over, is starting to lose it's grip.
I don't know how likely this is, but I think it's a strong possibility - the Trumpublicans form their own party and are relegated to a small, minority party status. They could win 30 or 40 seats in the House, win some state legislative seats, but they'll be unelectable statewide in most states, and absolutely unelectable nationally.
This will give the Republicans a chance to rebuild with a stronger foundation, and a more rational stance on the issues and how they conduct themselves.
This needs to happen.
I've hated watching the party devolve over the last 25 years, but it became painfully obvious about 15 years ago that it had happened, and has continued since then. It's time to start over.
WILL this happen? Who knows? I hope so. It's in the best interests of the country for this to happen.
Sometimes I wonder if the Democratic party might split in 2 as well. You could conceivably have the Bernie Sanders Party, A middle party comprised of the Joe Bidens and Mitt Romney's of the world and the Trump party. Or 4 parties and they wind up in some sort of power sharing arrangement.
It's sad that Republicans look back on Reagan with fondness. He was a Trump prototype, and he was a piece of garbage. If that's who you want to go back to, you're still going to end up right back here before long.
Signed.
From someone who spent his early 20s living, breathing, and working in politics. I haven't voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. I voted for more Dems down ballot than I did Reps. It's not that I agree with their platform, but I can't support the alternative at this point. Even if there are some policies I agree with, they're contributing to the devolution of the party. I want to see an efficient, limited, but strong government system that promotes freedom for its citizens and the support they need to live the best life they can. I believe those are pretty traditional conservative values, but there is very little about the party today that embraces that.
From someone who spent his early 20s living, breathing, and working in politics. I haven't voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. I voted for more Dems down ballot than I did Reps. It's not that I agree with their platform, but I can't support the alternative at this point. Even if there are some policies I agree with, they're contributing to the devolution of the party. I want to see an efficient, limited, but strong government system that promotes freedom for its citizens and the support they need to live the best life they can. I believe those are pretty traditional conservative values, but there is very little about the party today that embraces that.
Your list of Republican virtues is leaving out some of the pillars of the party.
What about Christian values? This country is heavily Christian. Christians tend to be conservative, so they're going to prefer the more conservative party in a two-party system. Once joining that party, of course they're going to want to influence their party. Your new Republican party will still be the party opposing abortion and gay rights.
What about the business community? It's a major constituency, and they have more money than anyone. Oil billionaires alone spend enough money to have forestalled policies intended to reduce global warming. Now imagine how much influence all business has in this country. You can't ignore them.
What about Christian values? This country is heavily Christian. Christians tend to be conservative, so they're going to prefer the more conservative party in a two-party system. Once joining that party, of course they're going to want to influence their party. Your new Republican party will still be the party opposing abortion and gay rights.
What about the business community? It's a major constituency, and they have more money than anyone. Oil billionaires alone spend enough money to have forestalled policies intended to reduce global warming. Now imagine how much influence all business has in this country. You can't ignore them.
Your list of Republican virtues is leaving out some of the pillars of the party.
What about Christian values? This country is heavily Christian. Christians tend to be conservative, so they're going to prefer the more conservative party in a two-party system. Once joining that party, of course they're going to want to influence their party. Your new Republican party will still be the party opposing abortion and gay rights.
What about the business community? It's a major constituency, and they have more money than anyone. Oil billionaires alone spend enough money to have forestalled policies intended to reduce global warming. Now imagine how much influence all business has in this country. You can't ignore them.
What about Christian values? This country is heavily Christian. Christians tend to be conservative, so they're going to prefer the more conservative party in a two-party system. Once joining that party, of course they're going to want to influence their party. Your new Republican party will still be the party opposing abortion and gay rights.
What about the business community? It's a major constituency, and they have more money than anyone. Oil billionaires alone spend enough money to have forestalled policies intended to reduce global warming. Now imagine how much influence all business has in this country. You can't ignore them.
25 years? It's been on an entropic slide since Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon--over half a century.
Reagan laid the groundwork for Trump decades prior--the worship of material wealth above all, demonizing the poor, fighting against women's reproductive rights, bungling a national health crisis (remember the AIDS crisis, anyone?), courting extremists, and making cruelty and indifference to the suffering of others a virtue.
The GOP is no longer the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, or Dwight Eisenhower. George W. Bush and Trump are not anomalies of the GOP. They are a natural continuation of a once respectable political party that's been going down the tubes for a long-ass time.
Reagan laid the groundwork for Trump decades prior--the worship of material wealth above all, demonizing the poor, fighting against women's reproductive rights, bungling a national health crisis (remember the AIDS crisis, anyone?), courting extremists, and making cruelty and indifference to the suffering of others a virtue.
The GOP is no longer the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, or Dwight Eisenhower. George W. Bush and Trump are not anomalies of the GOP. They are a natural continuation of a once respectable political party that's been going down the tubes for a long-ass time.
I probably shouldn't speak for him, but I'm pretty sure opposing abortion and gay rights/marriage (as well as things like gun rights, etcl) are still part of the conservative Republican party that he wants. He just wants the fringe overthrow the government/openly racist elements to form their own party. But they are just more radical elements of the same thing, which is why it's unlikely a true "purging" ever happens, there's not a fine enough line to distinguish them. This is especially true if most Republicans are willing to hold their nose and vote for the "fringe" candidate they don't like.
Are conservative Christians, who decry abortions and gay marriage, part of the fringe element? I don't think most non Trumpian Republicans believe so. But you're right, I could be incorrect.
Sometimes I wonder if the Democratic party might split in 2 as well. You could conceivably have the Bernie Sanders Party, A middle party comprised of the Joe Bidens and Mitt Romney's of the world and the Trump party. Or 4 parties and they wind up in some sort of power sharing arrangement.
I believe the vast majority of people are live and let live types whose views fit mostly down the middle. There are only a few really contentious issues that separate us (abortion, gun rights, immigration, etc.) but in reality a compromise could easily be found for those.
A third “Centrist” party needs to be created and then hire a really good advertising firm to get the message out. I’m willing to bet there are far more Americans who are “middle of the road” people than there are far right/left Americans. The problem we have right now is that with the rhetoric on this country you’re either a fascist or a socialist. There’s no in between.
I believe the vast majority of people are "live and let live" types whose views fit mostly down the middle. There are only a few really contentious issues that separate us (abortion, gun rights, immigration, etc.) but in reality a compromise could easily be found for those.
I believe the vast majority of people are “live and let live” types whose views fit mostly down the middle. There are only a few really contentious issues that separate us (abortion, gun rights, immigration, etc.) but in reality a compromise could easily be found for those.
Hell, I said this 20+ years ago when I woke up in my late 20s and realized they didn't give a shit about smaller gov't and I didn't give two shits about guns, god, and abortion (which are major priorities for them).
First off, despite what a lot of people seem to think, Joe Biden is a liberal and Mitt Romney is a conservative, and even though both are reasonable people who are not insane and willing to reach across the aisle on occasion, they ain't forming a party together. Second, the Republican Party isn't going anywhere. They control the majority of state legislatures and governorships. Because of that, they are the de facto ruling party in this country. They may be morally bankrupt and without a clear agenda other than owning the libs, but most of the things that get decided in this country get decided by Republicans.
Sorry to pee in y'all's Wheaties.
Sorry to pee in y'all's Wheaties.
My worry would be that a Centrist party would try too hard to compromise on issues to avoid losing people to the far left or far right, and would make itself completely useless in the process.
Just as an example, what kind of abortion stance could a centrist party make without alienating people? I can't think of one, really.
Just as an example, what kind of abortion stance could a centrist party make without alienating people? I can’t think of one, really.
Not that there's going to be a "Centrist Party" (because things don't work that way in this country) but I imagine on an issue like abortion they'd kick it down to the state level and we'd have fifty different regulations on things like that.
My worry would be that a Centrist party would try too hard to compromise on issues to avoid losing people to the far left or far right, and would make itself completely useless in the process.
Just as an example, what kind of abortion stance could a centrist party make without alienating people? I cant think of one, really.
Just as an example, what kind of abortion stance could a centrist party make without alienating people? I cant think of one, really.
I dont want to derail the thread with this but its not necessarily black and white, we just make it that way.
I don't know if the Republican party must die but you'll never get out of this divisiveness until you have more than 2 "teams" to root for (and you get rid of this seemingly perpetual election cycle). As it stands, it's Cowboys vs Eagles, or Yankees vs Red Sox, or Real vs Barcelona,... 365 days a year.