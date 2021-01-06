DVD Talk Forum

Old 01-11-21, 03:12 PM
B5Erik's Avatar
 
The Republican Party Must Die...
...OK, hyperbole over.

The truth is the party has been in decline for about 25 years. This isn't the party of Reagan or George H.W. Bush, and it certainly isn't the party of William F. Buckley, Jr. This has become the party of Trump, but even before that it was headed in this direction. Slowly, painfully, but fairly consistently.

There are still good Republicans out there. Mitt Romney is probably the best example, but there are others.

Sadly, they are in the minority.

It's the batshit crazy, conspiracy theory spreading/believing, paranoid, megalomaniacs who have taken control of the party. The party has almost no credibility now outside of their cult following. And it IS a cult when it comes to Trump supporters.

Therefore, the party needs to die. It needs to be torn down so that it can be rebuilt as a rational, reasonable party of conservative values (lower taxes, smaller government, strong national defense, strong law enforcement), and not the party of insanity.

As scary as current events are, they are actually playing into the tearing down of the modern Republican party. They are losing support by the day. The wacko wing of the party, which has taken over, is starting to lose it's grip.

I don't know how likely this is, but I think it's a strong possibility - the Trumpublicans form their own party and are relegated to a small, minority party status. They could win 30 or 40 seats in the House, win some state legislative seats, but they'll be unelectable statewide in most states, and absolutely unelectable nationally.

This will give the Republicans a chance to rebuild with a stronger foundation, and a more rational stance on the issues and how they conduct themselves.

This needs to happen.

I've hated watching the party devolve over the last 25 years, but it became painfully obvious about 15 years ago that it had happened, and has continued since then. It's time to start over.

WILL this happen? Who knows? I hope so. It's in the best interests of the country for this to happen.
Old 01-11-21, 03:22 PM
VinVega's Avatar
 
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
JasonF needs to contact admin about multiple accounts.
Old 01-11-21, 03:24 PM
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
JasonF needs to contact admin about multiple accounts.
???
Old 01-11-21, 03:26 PM
VinVega's Avatar
 
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
Sometimes I wonder if the Democratic party might split in 2 as well. You could conceivably have the Bernie Sanders Party, A middle party comprised of the Joe Bidens and Mitt Romney's of the world and the Trump party. Or 4 parties and they wind up in some sort of power sharing arrangement.
Old 01-11-21, 03:28 PM
VinVega's Avatar
 
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
Originally Posted by B5Erik View Post
???
JasonF was signing a bunch of his posts "GOP delenda est" and had made the point you made above a few times. I think your assessment is spot on. I'm hopeful the traditional Republicans will win this battle and we can somehow go back to how Congress was in the 1980's with horse trading and negotiation to get things done for the American people.
Old 01-11-21, 03:29 PM
spainlinx0's Avatar
 
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
It's sad that Republicans look back on Reagan with fondness. He was a Trump prototype, and he was a piece of garbage. If that's who you want to go back to, you're still going to end up right back here before long.
Old 01-11-21, 03:29 PM
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
All that hard work gerrymandering districts would go to waste, though...
Old 01-11-21, 03:37 PM
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
Sometimes I wonder if the Democratic party might split in 2 as well. You could conceivably have the Bernie Sanders Party, A middle party comprised of the Joe Bidens and Mitt Romney's of the world and the Trump party. Or 4 parties and they wind up in some sort of power sharing arrangement.
In the recent past, there was one centrist/moderate party of this type in Israel: Kamina.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kadima

It lasted less than a decade.

Would an american equivalent of "Kadima" suffer the same fate?
Old 01-11-21, 03:42 PM
Groucho's Avatar
 
Re: The Republican Party Must Die...
Not going to happen until we get rid of "first past the post" voting.
