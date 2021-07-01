Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
The GA wins seem to really the nail in the coffin of the republicans. The insurrection and Trumps antics just seem to seal the opinion deal. With that in mind ...
*) DC becomes a state, with +2 senate and more reliable dem reps
*) PR becomes a state, with +2 senate and more reliable dem reps
*) Laws Easier voting, universal registration, higher democratic turnout
*) Laws for Jerrymandering gets more sane, putting reliable republican house seats in jeopardy
*) Split republican base thanks to yesterday, turning off republican moderates in the general election
*) Maybe some supreme court stuffing?
And that's all in addition to the longer term demographic shift. It's gonna be a long time until the republicans show back up again
Single-payer healthcare will be nice to see
Of course, this hinges on the democrats getting their act together to do it all in two years.
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
I thought it was still up in the air how PR would vote when it comes to a Presidential election? The Florida results certainly opened my eyes to this possibility.
Also, Trump barely lost, and it seems to me like part of the reason why (and why Georgia was barely lost) is because of Trump himself turning off some voters. There are still way more than enough people (or states, I should say) that lean Republican that the Republican party isn't going to be decimated. Whether they can unify that base behind someone is the question (and the fear). If COVID continues to wreak havoc on the economy, it could all be blamed on the Dems.
Also, Trump barely lost, and it seems to me like part of the reason why (and why Georgia was barely lost) is because of Trump himself turning off some voters. There are still way more than enough people (or states, I should say) that lean Republican that the Republican party isn't going to be decimated. Whether they can unify that base behind someone is the question (and the fear). If COVID continues to wreak havoc on the economy, it could all be blamed on the Dems.
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
Yes, I think that's part of my point. With the House, Senate, and Presidency, the demographic shift, and the events of yesterday to push things through, "barely lost" is going to become "consistently looses"
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
With a 50-50 split, there will be no Supreme Court packing. Several center-right Democrats will peel away on that idea. Gerrymandering is done by the states and last I checked, there wasn't a wave of Democratic Governors or state legislators voted into office in November. Voter ID laws fall under the same umbrella. Now the Justice Dept might go after states restricting voting, but you have a 6-3 Republican court to plead your case to.
No, it's not going to be a panacea for Democrats. That being said, the Chaos of Trump in the White House will be over and that is a huge thing for this country. We have a chance to try to heal.
No, it's not going to be a panacea for Democrats. That being said, the Chaos of Trump in the White House will be over and that is a huge thing for this country. We have a chance to try to heal.
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
Or they have to change the rules of course, but I don't think there is a majority for that.
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
The two political parties in PR do not map easily to the Democratic and Republican parties on the mainland. However, it is widely agreed that the New Progressive Party (NPP) is the more conservative of the two parties, favoring a more conservative social agenda, tax cuts, etc. Ironically, it is the NPP that is strongly in favor of statehood while the more progressive Popular Democratic Party (PDP) that is against it. Also of note, the NPP has substantial majorities in both houses of the legislature and the governor's mansion and has won 7 of the last 8 executive elections. So while Puerto Ricans who have moved to the mainland tend to be more Democratic, it does not at all mean that PR itself would be a reliable two Senate seat boost for Democrats at all.
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
But more people were passionate enough to vote for him than any other candidate for President prior to this year. I am not yet comfortable in saying that Trump was lightning in a bottle considering how gullible a lot of his diehards seem to be.
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
DVD Talk God
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
Justice Breyer will put in his retirement papers this June.
And for pete's sake, spell gerrymandering right.
Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control
I would love if that were the case, but I think this country will remain an open wound, ripe for further infection, for a while yet. If for no other reason than interested parties (our adversaries, entities with economic interests running counter to dems agendas) will keep that wound festering through more of the same psyops that have accelerated in the last decade.
To be clear, I'm talking about stuff like Fox News' nightly bullshit, which is in itself a form of psyop. Depending how long it takes to get regulated, social media is still going to remain a virulent breeding ground for more of this.
There is no off switch coming 1/21, it's gonna be a long, hard, slow slog through many election cycles yet.
As a reminder- it was three years after Ruby Ridge and two years after Waco that we had the most devastating terrorist attack on our soil up till 9/11. It's still the worst by domestic actors.
Focus on 2022 and flushing more R's out. Then the Herculean task of getting Kamala to win in 24 in a culture that is still adolescent and misogynistic.
That's going to be tough enough with all the MSM (and RWM) that thrive on conflict and who will suddenly appreciate remembering their role as a check on power and being the fourth branch of government after spending the last four years normalizing Tump's bullshit on a daily basis.
