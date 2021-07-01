Re: Senate Consequences, Democratic Control

Quote: fujishig Originally Posted by I thought it was still up in the air how PR would vote when it comes to a Presidential election? The Florida results certainly opened my eyes to this possibility.

New Progressive Party (NPP) is the more conservative of the two parties, favoring a more conservative social agenda, tax cuts, etc. Ironically, it is the NPP that is strongly in favor of statehood while the more progressive Popular Democratic Party (PDP) that is against it. Also of note, the NPP has substantial majorities in both houses of the legislature and the governor's mansion and has won 7 of the last 8 executive elections. So while Puerto Ricans who have moved to the mainland tend to be more Democratic, it does not at all mean that PR itself would be a reliable two Senate seat boost for Democrats at all.

Puerto Ricans, at least those who still live in Puerto Rico, are something like 85% Catholic and tend to skew socially conservative. However, they are also not Cuban so the anti-socialist boogeyman attack ads that Trump 2020 used to great effect in south Florida would not have had the same impact on voters inThe two political parties indo not map easily to the Democratic and Republican parties on the mainland. However, it is widely agreed that the