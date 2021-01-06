Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
Thread to discuss this as it unfolds.
My 94 year old dad just remarked that if he were there he'd've laid a few of the assclowns out. I would be glad to hold his jacket while he did it.
My 94 year old dad just remarked that if he were there he'd've laid a few of the assclowns out. I would be glad to hold his jacket while he did it.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
I am too young to remember the riots in the late sixties. This is FUCKED UP. Somebody is going to get fucking shot.
#4
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
Seriously, though, from the PBS reporter on the inside, a lot of these guys are just wandering around the halls (but she wasn't in the main chambers where all the pushing and shoving was going on). But yeah, they should definitely be arrested and prosecuted.
#5
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,900
Received 244 Likes on 150 Posts
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
My spouse texted me gunfire in the Capitol. Will delete if it turns out untrue. My God.
#6
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
If these people were black, they would have been shot on sight. These assholes need to be brought down by the military now and Trump needs to be impeached and arrested. We all knew this was going to happen. This was Donald's endgame
#7
DVD Talk Hero
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
This is just insane!
How is this person not getting tacked and beat within an inch of his life?
GOP, you reap what you sow!
GOP, you reap what you sow!
#8
#9
DVD Talk Legend
#10
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
Somehow Newsmax is inside the fucking Capitol and they showed one of this MAGA chuds spraying a fire extinguisher all over the halls
#11
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
This is a coup. Shoot these terrorist traitors and remove Trump from the White House now.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,649
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
#14
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
According to CNN:
It's just a small update on that page at the moment, but still.
Man, your country is fucked UP, folks.
Federal and local law enforcement responding to reports of possible pipe bombs across DChttps://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/congress-electoral-college-vote-count-2021/h_3a995cbf41435b7e584429676317326d
It's just a small update on that page at the moment, but still.
Man, your country is fucked UP, folks.
#15
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
The few right wingers that I still have on my FB saying that this is ANTIFA being undercover as Trump supporters. Fucking idiots
#17
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
#18
DVD Talk Limited Edition
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
I've never felt completely shocked by something I (and many others) predicted for a long time. This is surreal.
#19
DVD Talk Legend
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
Just when I think this whole transition can't get worse, Trump supporters say "Hold my beer"
Break out the tear gas boys.
Break out the tear gas boys.
#20
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
Donald wanted a civil war and he got it
https://twitter.com/byaaroncdavis/st...030766080?s=20
https://twitter.com/byaaroncdavis/st...030766080?s=20
#22
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
Exactly. The precedence was set back in Michigan and Trump supported it. That's why the Biden administration needs to take swift action against every single person involved with the previous administration and those that enable it like Mitch Mcconnell
#23
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
CNN just called it an attempted coup right now
#24
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,649
re: Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
Horseshit.