Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021

   
Old 01-06-21, 02:54 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Thread to discuss this as it unfolds.

My 94 year old dad just remarked that if he were there he'd've laid a few of the assclowns out. I would be glad to hold his jacket while he did it.
Old 01-06-21, 02:56 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
I am too young to remember the riots in the late sixties. This is FUCKED UP. Somebody is going to get fucking shot.
Old 01-06-21, 02:59 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
All these people should be considered domestic terrorists and shot on sight.
Old 01-06-21, 03:00 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Originally Posted by Hadrian7 View Post
All these people should be considered domestic terrorists and shot on sight.
I dunno, they are primarily light skinned people, we need to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Seriously, though, from the PBS reporter on the inside, a lot of these guys are just wandering around the halls (but she wasn't in the main chambers where all the pushing and shoving was going on). But yeah, they should definitely be arrested and prosecuted.
Old 01-06-21, 03:01 PM
Moderator
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
My spouse texted me gunfire in the Capitol. Will delete if it turns out untrue. My God.
Old 01-06-21, 03:02 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
If these people were black, they would have been shot on sight. These assholes need to be brought down by the military now and Trump needs to be impeached and arrested. We all knew this was going to happen. This was Donald's endgame
Old 01-06-21, 03:02 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
This is just insane!

How is this person not getting tacked and beat within an inch of his life?


GOP, you reap what you sow!

Old 01-06-21, 03:04 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Originally Posted by story View Post
My spouse texted me gunfire in the Capitol. Will delete if it turns out untrue. My God.
Just saw video on MSNBC of a nearly-dead woman being carried out.
Old 01-06-21, 03:05 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Originally Posted by Hadrian7 View Post
All these people should be considered domestic terrorists and shot on sight.
I'd be ok with that. Fuckers.
Old 01-06-21, 03:05 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Somehow Newsmax is inside the fucking Capitol and they showed one of this MAGA chuds spraying a fire extinguisher all over the halls
Old 01-06-21, 03:08 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
This is a coup. Shoot these terrorist traitors and remove Trump from the White House now.
Old 01-06-21, 03:09 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Originally Posted by Red Hood View Post
Somehow Newsmax is inside the fucking Capitol and they showed one of this MAGA chuds spraying a fire extinguisher all over the halls
Coincidentally, The Blaze has a reporter in Pelosi's office who just took a photo of a computer screen showing emails. At least he documented his own crime.
Old 01-06-21, 03:11 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Donald wanted a civil war and he got it

Old 01-06-21, 03:14 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
According to CNN:

Federal and local law enforcement responding to reports of possible pipe bombs across DC

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/congress-electoral-college-vote-count-2021/h_3a995cbf41435b7e584429676317326d

It's just a small update on that page at the moment, but still.

Man, your country is fucked UP, folks.
Old 01-06-21, 03:15 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
The few right wingers that I still have on my FB saying that this is ANTIFA being undercover as Trump supporters. Fucking idiots
Old 01-06-21, 03:16 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
This was for the BLM protest

Old 01-06-21, 03:17 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Originally Posted by Red Hood View Post
The few right wingers that I still have on my FB saying that this is ANTIFA being undercover as Trump supporters. Fucking idiots
Yeah, I'm sure they've all been deeeeeeep undercover for years. Probably attending every Trump rally within 500 miles every chance they could get. They're so undercover we're never going to be able to find any evidence of them being anything but Trump supporters.
Old 01-06-21, 03:17 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
I've never felt completely shocked by something I (and many others) predicted for a long time. This is surreal.
Old 01-06-21, 03:18 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Just when I think this whole transition can't get worse, Trump supporters say "Hold my beer"

Break out the tear gas boys.
Old 01-06-21, 03:21 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Originally Posted by Red Hood View Post
Donald wanted a civil war and he got it

https://twitter.com/byaaroncdavis/st...030766080?s=20
Totally-not-a-criminal-genius may have been making last minute personnel changes, post election loss, for a reason.
Old 01-06-21, 03:21 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Can we?
Old 01-06-21, 03:23 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021
Exactly. The precedence was set back in Michigan and Trump supported it. That's why the Biden administration needs to take swift action against every single person involved with the previous administration and those that enable it like Mitch Mcconnell

