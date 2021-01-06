Re: Capitol Building Protest/Riot Jan 6, 2021

Quote: Hadrian7 Originally Posted by All these people should be considered domestic terrorists and shot on sight.

I dunno, they are primarily light skinned people, we need to give them the benefit of the doubt.Seriously, though, from the PBS reporter on the inside, a lot of these guys are just wandering around the halls (but she wasn't in the main chambers where all the pushing and shoving was going on). But yeah, they should definitely be arrested and prosecuted.