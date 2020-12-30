What is our obligation to share resources with society?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
What is our obligation to share resources with society?
Yeah, Vibs has been arguing with her anti government brother again. Something he said to me the other day got me wondering what the Otters would say if we got to chewing on the issue of resource sharing.
Basically my brother said that he has no problem with donations to charity but he doesn't think the government should basically force people to share, and that he doesn't care if someone else doesn't want to because he's only responsible for himself.
My position on this is that we're all born naked. And we all die. So if you think you shouldn't have to ever turn a hand for someone else, sooner or later that will come back to bite you in the ass. Maybe it's just all these months of seeing people bitching about freedom and masks and compulsory vaccination and so forth ... yeah, philosophically maybe not caring about anybody but yourself is understandable but it still makes you a dick who should be set adrift on an ice floe and told "best of luck" so the rest of us don't have to run the risk of being harmed by something you did or didn't do.
I know this is very unstructured but I thought it might make an interesting discussion.
Basically my brother said that he has no problem with donations to charity but he doesn't think the government should basically force people to share, and that he doesn't care if someone else doesn't want to because he's only responsible for himself.
My position on this is that we're all born naked. And we all die. So if you think you shouldn't have to ever turn a hand for someone else, sooner or later that will come back to bite you in the ass. Maybe it's just all these months of seeing people bitching about freedom and masks and compulsory vaccination and so forth ... yeah, philosophically maybe not caring about anybody but yourself is understandable but it still makes you a dick who should be set adrift on an ice floe and told "best of luck" so the rest of us don't have to run the risk of being harmed by something you did or didn't do.
I know this is very unstructured but I thought it might make an interesting discussion.
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,629
Received 55 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: What is our obligation to share resources with society?
It's the foundation of civilization, baby!
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: What is our obligation to share resources with society?
Have you read The Sea Wolf by Jack London? The captain was Homo Superior, a genius of tremendous physical ability. He didn't think that he should help anyone, and he argued the point persuasively. Then when he was blinded by an illness, nobody helped him. He was last seen fending for himself on a tiny Alaskan island.
If your brother is blinded in a car crash, he won't be as pure as the captain. He'll suddenly want government assistance.
If your brother is blinded in a car crash, he won't be as pure as the captain. He'll suddenly want government assistance.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: What is our obligation to share resources with society?
Have you read The Sea Wolf by Jack London? The captain was Homo Superior, a genius of tremendous physical ability. He didn't think that he should help anyone, and he argued the point persuasively. Then when he was blinded by an illness, nobody helped him. He was last seen fending for himself on a tiny Alaskan island.
If your brother is blinded in a car crash, he won't be as pure as the captain. He'll suddenly want government assistance.
If your brother is blinded in a car crash, he won't be as pure as the captain. He'll suddenly want government assistance.
EDITED TO ADD that The Sea Wolf is on my Kindle list now, and much obliged.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off