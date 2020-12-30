What is our obligation to share resources with society?

Yeah, Vibs has been arguing with her anti government brother again. Something he said to me the other day got me wondering what the Otters would say if we got to chewing on the issue of resource sharing.



Basically my brother said that he has no problem with donations to charity but he doesn't think the government should basically force people to share, and that he doesn't care if someone else doesn't want to because he's only responsible for himself.



My position on this is that we're all born naked. And we all die. So if you think you shouldn't have to ever turn a hand for someone else, sooner or later that will come back to bite you in the ass. Maybe it's just all these months of seeing people bitching about freedom and masks and compulsory vaccination and so forth ... yeah, philosophically maybe not caring about anybody but yourself is understandable but it still makes you a dick who should be set adrift on an ice floe and told "best of luck" so the rest of us don't have to run the risk of being harmed by something you did or didn't do.



I know this is very unstructured but I thought it might make an interesting discussion.