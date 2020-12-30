DVD Talk Forum

What is our obligation to share resources with society?

Religion, Politics and World Events

What is our obligation to share resources with society?

   
12-30-20, 06:14 PM
Vibiana
Thread Starter
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,198
Received 188 Likes on 106 Posts
What is our obligation to share resources with society?
Yeah, Vibs has been arguing with her anti government brother again. Something he said to me the other day got me wondering what the Otters would say if we got to chewing on the issue of resource sharing.

Basically my brother said that he has no problem with donations to charity but he doesn't think the government should basically force people to share, and that he doesn't care if someone else doesn't want to because he's only responsible for himself.

My position on this is that we're all born naked. And we all die. So if you think you shouldn't have to ever turn a hand for someone else, sooner or later that will come back to bite you in the ass. Maybe it's just all these months of seeing people bitching about freedom and masks and compulsory vaccination and so forth ... yeah, philosophically maybe not caring about anybody but yourself is understandable but it still makes you a dick who should be set adrift on an ice floe and told "best of luck" so the rest of us don't have to run the risk of being harmed by something you did or didn't do.

I know this is very unstructured but I thought it might make an interesting discussion.
12-30-20, 06:28 PM
Kurt D
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,629
Received 55 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: What is our obligation to share resources with society?
It's the foundation of civilization, baby!
12-30-20, 06:36 PM
Nick Danger
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 24,750
Received 185 Likes on 135 Posts
Re: What is our obligation to share resources with society?
Have you read The Sea Wolf by Jack London? The captain was Homo Superior, a genius of tremendous physical ability. He didn't think that he should help anyone, and he argued the point persuasively. Then when he was blinded by an illness, nobody helped him. He was last seen fending for himself on a tiny Alaskan island.

If your brother is blinded in a car crash, he won't be as pure as the captain. He'll suddenly want government assistance.
12-30-20, 07:04 PM
Vibiana
Thread Starter
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,198
Received 188 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: What is our obligation to share resources with society?
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
Have you read The Sea Wolf by Jack London? The captain was Homo Superior, a genius of tremendous physical ability. He didn't think that he should help anyone, and he argued the point persuasively. Then when he was blinded by an illness, nobody helped him. He was last seen fending for himself on a tiny Alaskan island.

If your brother is blinded in a car crash, he won't be as pure as the captain. He'll suddenly want government assistance.
He hasn't refused his Social Security. Says he was forced to contribute to it so it's his. When I pointed out that statistically he will probably collect more than he put in, he just harrumphed.

EDITED TO ADD that The Sea Wolf is on my Kindle list now, and much obliged.
