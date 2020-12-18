Re: Minimum Wage Proposals 2021-2022

Quote: Chrisedge Originally Posted by Sorry, that doesn't work for me, because of turnover. You are basically rewarding the company if they have high turn over.



How about

Age 16-18 = $12

18 and up = $15



Edited to add: And if I am a "Mom-n-Pop" business, (which ANY small business / new business is), I of course am expecting to have to work open/close because I can't afford employees right off the bat, unless I am getting into debt. And even then, unless I am loaded and opening a franchise type business, I would expect to work way harder than any employee. IT'S MY BUSINESS. And that first employee I hire? They probably deserve the $15 I have to pay them.

Personally, I started at $3.35 an hour back in 1986. My boss gave me a raise 4 months later and I was making $3.75 an hour. 6 months after that I was up to $4.25 - all based on job performance. I learned the job, proved that I could be trusted with more duties, and continued to do well. I was 18/19 years old.Today, 18, 19 year old kids are having a hard time finding work because of how much the minimum wage is. Employers would prefer to hire people with more work experience for the amount they have to pay today (which varies by state, and sometimes city).So what, to me, would make the most sense would be a tiered minimum wage system to allow both younger workers and older workers workers going into a new field for which they have no experience can compete for jobs.$12.00 for the first 6 months, $13.50 after that, and $15.00 after a year on the job.That would be fair to both employers and prospective employees with little or no experience.I would again note that if you're an employer and your options are an 18 year old with no work experience, or a 23 year old with several years of experience, the 18 year old has zero chance of getting hired.A staggered/tiered system allowing for people to learn the job and prove that they can actually do it well is fair. They will get up to the higher levels if they do well. And if you've ever run a business you'd know that the hiring process is a pain in the ass, so very few employers would fire people just to avoid the higher wage. It takes a lot of time and energy that would be much more productively used doing almost anything else for the business.