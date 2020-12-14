Misogyny: American Style (The General Women's Rights Thread)
Misogyny: American Style (The General Women's Rights Thread)
I hope I'm not out of bounds for making this, but since we have a general thread for race and LGBTQ issues, it seems we have a thread for the marginalized half of this country. If I am out of bounds, feel free to close this thread.
Anyway:
So, we can all agree that DOCTOR Jill Biden and Kamala Harris (who I'm betting money will be the 47th POTUS within the next four years) are going to be front in center in one of America's favorite pastimes: belittling women.
Re: Misogyny: American Style (The General Women's Rights Thread)
You should add some context to the OP; that the Dr. Jill Biden silliness is due to a WSJ article saying she should drop "Dr." because, essentially, she's not a physician, which is fucking ridiculous misogynist bullshit.
Madame First Lady Mrs. Biden Jill kiddo: a bit of advice on what might seem like a small but I think is not an unimportant matter, writer Joseph Epstein began. Any chance you might drop the Dr. before your name? Dr. Jill Biden sounds and feels a touch fraudulent, not to mention comical.
His reasoning, as it were: Jill Biden is not a medical doctor. In her 50s, she acquired an EdD from the University of Delaware; she now works as a community college professor, and plans to continue through her husbands presidential term. For Biden to use the title of Dr. is highfalutin and misleading, Epstein wrote, as no one should call himself Dr. unless he has delivered a child.
Re: Misogyny: American Style (The General Women's Rights Thread)
Part of this has to do with the generally increased denigration of higher ed, but I'm 100% sure that if Doug Emhoff had a EdD then Epstein wouldn't have written that... piece.
