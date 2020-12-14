Misogyny: American Style (The General Women's Rights Thread)

Quote:

Madame First Lady  Mrs. Biden  Jill  kiddo: a bit of advice on what might seem like a small but I think is not an unimportant matter, writer Joseph Epstein began. Any chance you might drop the Dr. before your name? Dr. Jill Biden sounds and feels a touch fraudulent, not to mention comical.



His reasoning, as it were: Jill Biden is not a medical doctor. In her 50s, she acquired an EdD from the University of Delaware; she now works as a community college professor, and plans to continue through her husbands presidential term. For Biden to use the title of Dr. is highfalutin and misleading, Epstein wrote, as no one should call himself Dr. unless he has delivered a child.