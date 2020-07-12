Christian Zionist influence in the Trump Administration on Middle Eastern Foreign Policy

When Donald Trump started his run for the Presidency in 2016, his first decision was who to choose for his running mate. Trump realized since he had no political experience he needed a known face who also could supply votes for their campaign. This known face became Mike Pence, and Mike Pence had another important thing that would aid Trump in his run for election in 2016. Mike Pence was raised in a Christian home during childhood, however in his early twenties he switched from mainstream Christianity to become a Evangelical Christian. At some point in his twenties Mike Pence took an additional step to the Christian Extreme Right and became one if the Christian Zionist Faithful.



Now its interesting to note that most mainstream Christians either do not know what Christian Zionism actually is or if they do they do not know what the intent of the Christian Zionist belief system consists of. Christian Zionists have taken scripture and Biblical Prophecies and interpretated them in ways that other Christian religious groups do not agree with. Christian Zionists have a simple belief base upon prophecies that when Israel became a state in 1948 that was when the world also entered the end times prophecied in the book of Revelations in the Christian bible. But this is where other Christian groups and Christian Zionists truly part ways.



Christian Zionist believe that it is their responsibility to help shape events that will bring the Second Coming of Christ, the Battle of Armageddon, and the Rapture to occur. This is why they have had a very large Christian Zionist lobby in Washington DC. For more than 40 years. It just happens that Mike Pence was a key figure that actually allowed them to have direct influence in the Trump Administrations foreign policy decisions concerning the Middle East. But not only has Mike Pences influence been involved, in these foreign policy decisions, but also the appointed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is also one of the Christian Zionist faithful.



Now most know that Donald Trump is not a Christian or even a religious man. So in exchange for the Christian Vote during the 2016 election he agreed to allow Mike Pence to control Middle Eastern foreign policy from behind the scenes. From the time President Trump and Vice President Pence were elected, the Christain Zionist agenda was used to influence Middle Eastern Foreign Policy. The first act that started this Christian Zionist agenda was the US pull out of the Iranian Nuclear Deal, and the reinstatement of full sanctions on Iran. Every other country that was a signatory on the Iranian Nuclear Deal was satisfied with the way progress was being made, except for the Trump Administration.



This was the first attempt at pushing Iran into a conflict with First the United States and then with Israel. But all of these attempts to date have failed, including the Top Iranian General that was killed by a US Drone strike, and so far the Israeli Assassination of Irans top Nuclear Scientist. The next move that was another attempt to create a conflict was the movement of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and by stating that Jerusalem was the new Capital of Israel. During the ceremony for the opening of the new embassy in Jerusalem two Christian Zionist Pastors were invited to Israel to give the opening and closing speeches during ceremony.



These Pastor were John Hagee, and Robert Jeffress, it was then openly brought to the attention of the American people that these two men were also the chosen White House religious advisers. Pastor Hagee is seriously a very interesting individual, not in the to distant past he publicly stated that God sent Adolf Hitler to threaten and murder the Jewish people so the survivors would seek an Israeli homeland where they had originally lived before being dispersed for breaking their covenant to god. The other Pastor Jeffress is also an interesting individual, he openly stated that when the rapture occurred that all Jews would go to hell unless they converted to Christianity.



He further stated during Trumps run for the Presidency that all American .Jews that didn't vote for trump would also go to hell. Simply stated these individuals are far right extremists as most if not all Christian Zionists are. The next foreign policy decision supported the occupation of disputed lands and that was the complete occupation of the Golan Heights, and the annexation of the West Bank. Both of these moves were designed to cause tension if not a conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, the Palestinian connection is the only true issue stopping peace with Israel concerning countries that boarder Israel. Everything that the Christian Zionist agenda pushes is for Israel is to re occupy all lands that were given to Abraham by God.



According to Bible Prophecies Christs Second Coming will not occur until this re occupation ocuurs, so the Christian Zionist Agenda is to get as many Jews as possible to return to their promised land. Since President Trumps election US Foreign Policy has advanced Israeli support to move into disputed areas, and in many other ways in only 4 years, like no Administration before them ever has.



