Puerto Rico - Territory, State, or Independent Nation?
Since we seem to be derailing that election thread (again), let's take this topic here.
This is a fascinating subject, so let's dig into it!
The way I see it, there are three options for Puerto Rico. Remain a U.S. territory, become a State, or become an Independent Nation.
I honestly don't know which is the best option for either Puerto Rico OR the United States.
I did ask this in that thread, though - why was Puerto Rico made a U.S. Territory in the first place? We certainly no longer need it from any strategic standpoint, so why is it a territory? This isn't the British Empire...
