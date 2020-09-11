DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Puerto Rico - Territory, State, or Independent Nation?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Puerto Rico - Territory, State, or Independent Nation?

   
Old 11-09-20, 03:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 10,110
Received 63 Likes on 53 Posts
Puerto Rico - Territory, State, or Independent Nation?
Since we seem to be derailing that election thread (again), let's take this topic here.

This is a fascinating subject, so let's dig into it!

The way I see it, there are three options for Puerto Rico. Remain a U.S. territory, become a State, or become an Independent Nation.

I honestly don't know which is the best option for either Puerto Rico OR the United States.

I did ask this in that thread, though - why was Puerto Rico made a U.S. Territory in the first place? We certainly no longer need it from any strategic standpoint, so why is it a territory? This isn't the British Empire...
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Random Political Meme & Social Media Posts Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.