Puerto Rico - Territory, State, or Independent Nation?

Since we seem to be derailing that election thread (again), let's take this topic here.



This is a fascinating subject, so let's dig into it!



The way I see it, there are three options for Puerto Rico. Remain a U.S. territory, become a State, or become an Independent Nation.



I honestly don't know which is the best option for either Puerto Rico OR the United States.



I did ask this in that thread, though - why was Puerto Rico made a U.S. Territory in the first place? We certainly no longer need it from any strategic standpoint, so why is it a territory? This isn't the British Empire...