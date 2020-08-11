The Politics of Electric Vehicles
The Politics of Electric Vehicles
So, while discussing the election, we got sidetracked as I mentioned one of the things I have a real disagreement with the Democrats on is mandating electric vehicles (prohibiting the sale of new gas fueled cars).
I think that the California mandate is too soon. The infrastructure (enough charging stations in all locations - including remote locations in the middle of nowhere like the lone gas station on the highway) just won't be there in 15 years . 25 years? Maybe. But not 15.
And the cost of electric cars is prohibitive to all but top wage earners now. You can still buy a new gas powered/fueled car for $18k or less. The bottom electric cars run around $25k. That's a fairly significant percentage difference, and it's not likely to change any time soon (the batteries for electric vehicles are insanely expensive, raising the cost of those vehicles).
The question becomes, is it even legal to block the sale of new gas fueled cars? Will that hold up in court?
It's certainly going to be harder on people in the lower income brackets, which seems to be at odds with what the Democratic party says they're all about. It's like a regressive tax that hurts the poor the most.
Sure, you'll still be able to buy used gas powered cars, but maintenance costs (repairs) make that impractical for anyone who drives much. And those cars are only good for 150,000 - 250,000 miles, so within 5 or 6 years it will be nearly impossible to find a decent used car in California.
So is the Democratic Party in California putting the environment above the needs of people in lower income brackets?
(And is there really a net improvement on the environment, since most electricity to charge electric cars comes from power plants that emit pollutants?)
What is your take on the politics of electric cars?
Re: The Politics of Electric Vehicles
I was going to say this in the other thread, I know you can't afford an EV today. Hopefully, in 15 years, it will be cheaper than cars today. That said, EV save a TON over ICE cars. I know the initial cost is higher, but my insurance isn't that much more (at a car at 2x the cost, and is an EV) and I pay zero maintenance. I am in CALIF. too.
15 years is a long way off to worry about cost of a EV vs ICE.
15 years is a long way off to worry about cost of a EV vs ICE.
Re: The Politics of Electric Vehicles
In the interest of full disclosure, I don't have an electric vehicle. But the same kind of pushback has happened with virtually every technological advance that has occurred in the automotive industry. People fought against seatbelts. They bitched when the speed limit was lowered to 55 on the highway in the 70s because of the energy crisis. They did these things even though seatbelts save lives and slower speeds save fuel. People like to bitch, what can I say.
The corporation I work for is in the energy industry. Most of what they do involves infrastructure--power plants, water treatment facilities, offshore liquid natural gas terminals, etc. We have charging stations in the parking lot at my office, although everyone's been working from home since March and will most likely continue indefinitely according to company chatter. The corporate culture where I work is heavily into sustainable solutions, safety, and environmental consciousness.
Renewable energy is coming into its own. President Windmill Cancer may have tried to slow it down, but it's coming. Fossil fuels aren't sustainable. As more people adopt sustainable sources of energy, costs will come down. That's how it works. Most of the coal and natural gas plants currently being built are in the third world, not the United States, and I don't see that trend reversing anytime soon.
Also, it's not as if the government is going to have some law that says everybody has to dump their petroleum cars on December 31 and adopt electric ones January 1, with no warning at all. It will be phased in, and probably way too slow for the tastes of the earthy-crunchy crowd. Will I get an electric car? Sure, but not until the system to facilitate owning one is farther along. I'm not "lower income" but I'm not rich either. I'm 12 years from retirement so I can understand anxiety about what's coming, but it's just time marching on.
