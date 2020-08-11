Re: The Politics of Electric Vehicles

In the interest of full disclosure, I don't have an electric vehicle. But the same kind of pushback has happened with virtually every technological advance that has occurred in the automotive industry. People fought against seatbelts. They bitched when the speed limit was lowered to 55 on the highway in the 70s because of the energy crisis. They did these things even though seatbelts save lives and slower speeds save fuel. People like to bitch, what can I say.



The corporation I work for is in the energy industry. Most of what they do involves infrastructure--power plants, water treatment facilities, offshore liquid natural gas terminals, etc. We have charging stations in the parking lot at my office, although everyone's been working from home since March and will most likely continue indefinitely according to company chatter. The corporate culture where I work is heavily into sustainable solutions, safety, and environmental consciousness.



Renewable energy is coming into its own. President Windmill Cancer may have tried to slow it down, but it's coming. Fossil fuels aren't sustainable. As more people adopt sustainable sources of energy, costs will come down. That's how it works. Most of the coal and natural gas plants currently being built are in the third world, not the United States, and I don't see that trend reversing anytime soon.



Also, it's not as if the government is going to have some law that says everybody has to dump their petroleum cars on December 31 and adopt electric ones January 1, with no warning at all. It will be phased in, and probably way too slow for the tastes of the earthy-crunchy crowd. Will I get an electric car? Sure, but not until the system to facilitate owning one is farther along. I'm not "lower income" but I'm not rich either. I'm 12 years from retirement so I can understand anxiety about what's coming, but it's just time marching on.