The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Let's get it started!!! I think this will definitely change the US for the better. It has to. It simply has to. 2020 can lick it and now we can look forward to a better 2021 and beyond...
Just for laughs...
Mods, please delete this thread. Someone can start the real one on January 20.
Spoiler:
I'm just funning with OldBoy, who so clearly desperately, desperately, desperately wants to be the starter of a thread in Politics Talk.
I posted this in the Election thread but it's more appropriate here I think:
As a Biden voter, here is my pledge for this thread (and the forum as a whole) over the next four years (and change):
- If I find the President's words or actions to be malignant or dangerous, I will not hesitate to call him out on it
- If the President tells an obvious lie, I will not try to twist or defend it
- If agree with the President's actions and words, I will back up my opinion with verifiable facts
- Even if the prevailing option is against me, I will not boycott or leave the forum
- And above all, I will never, EVER, try to defend the President's actions with "whataboutism"
This thread is boring.
Character always matters to me (regardless of party). And while I think I'll disagree with a lot of what President-elect Biden will propose (even though I cast a positive vote for him), I see both Biden and Harris as being people of good character (not saintly perfection) and I won't let my cynicism about politics undercut their efforts. I'm looking forward to discussing solutions to the problems this country faces so that everyone can move forward.
