DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

The Official Biden Presidency Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

The Official Biden Presidency Thread

   
Old 11-07-20, 01:07 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,236
Received 141 Likes on 125 Posts
The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Let's get it started!!! I think this will definitely change the US for the better. It has to. It simply has to. 2020 can lick it and now we can look forward to a better 2021 and beyond...






Just for laughs...

Last edited by OldBoy; 11-07-20 at 01:13 PM.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:09 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
mapasu's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: US of CoronaVirus
Posts: 1,446
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread, Part 1
Looking forward to normalcy, slow, boring politics.
mapasu is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:12 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Des Plaines, IL
Posts: 6,787
Received 10 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread, Part 1
I doubt we need to label this thread as Part 1. And that's a very good thing.
rabbit77 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:15 PM
  #4  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,236
Received 141 Likes on 125 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread, Part 1
Originally Posted by mapasu View Post
Looking forward to normalcy, slow, boring politics.
absolutely. slow and steady wins the race. that is how he and Harris conducted themselves and no reason to change now. only to change up the entirety of America, it's racial and social division and so much more to getting back to a healthier (in so many ways) nation for all!
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:17 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
JasonF's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 40,676
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Mods, please delete this thread. Someone can start the real one on January 20.

Spoiler:
I'm just funning with OldBoy, who so clearly desperately, desperately, desperately wants to be the starter of a thread in Politics Talk.
JasonF is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:17 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Jaymole's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: N.Y, N.Y
Posts: 9,622
Received 74 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
I have a feeling that Trump supporters are going to miraculously start posting in the Presidency thread again.
Jaymole is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:19 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
Groucho's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 71,169
Received 49 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
I posted this in the Election thread but it's more appropriate here I think:

As a Biden voter, here is my pledge for this thread (and the forum as a whole) over the next four years (and change):
  • If I find the President's words or actions to be malignant or dangerous, I will not hesitate to call him out on it
  • If the President tells an obvious lie, I will not try to twist or defend it
  • If agree with the President's actions and words, I will back up my opinion with verifiable facts
  • Even if the prevailing option is against me, I will not boycott or leave the forum
  • And above all, I will never, EVER, try to defend the President's actions with "whataboutism"
Groucho is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:35 PM
  #8  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,664
Received 157 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
This thread is boring.
VinVega is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:35 PM
  #9  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,664
Received 157 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by Groucho View Post
I posted this in the Election thread but it's more appropriate here I think:

As a Biden voter, here is my pledge for this thread (and the forum as a whole) over the next four years (and change):
  • If I find the President's words or actions to be malignant or dangerous, I will not hesitate to call him out on it
  • If the President tells an obvious lie, I will not try to twist or defend it
  • If agree with the President's actions and words, I will back up my opinion with verifiable facts
  • Even if the prevailing option is against me, I will not boycott or leave the forum
  • And above all, I will never, EVER, try to defend the President's actions with "whataboutism"
VinVega is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:36 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
sracer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 13,853
Received 7 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Character always matters to me (regardless of party). And while I think I'll disagree with a lot of what President-elect Biden will propose (even though I cast a positive vote for him), I see both Biden and Harris as being people of good character (not saintly perfection) and I won't let my cynicism about politics undercut their efforts. I'm looking forward to discussing solutions to the problems this country faces so that everyone can move forward.
sracer is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-07-20, 01:42 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,900
Received 126 Likes on 90 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread, Part 1
Originally Posted by mapasu View Post
Looking forward to normalcy, slow, boring politics.
This! Basically I will see what's going on here and there, but not have to be constantly paying attention to see what stupid shit he is saying.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Election 2020 Results Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.