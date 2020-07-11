Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread

Character always matters to me (regardless of party). And while I think I'll disagree with a lot of what President-elect Biden will propose (even though I cast a positive vote for him), I see both Biden and Harris as being people of good character (not saintly perfection) and I won't let my cynicism about politics undercut their efforts. I'm looking forward to discussing solutions to the problems this country faces so that everyone can move forward.