Where will you watch election results this year?

I was watching at a bar in Vegas in 2016. So I might go to Vegas, Was planning on going to Denver the weekend before, so might stay there for the election. Otherwise, likely a local bar as it looks like Iíll be working from home for a couple weeks.



I have a feeling this could be like a football game. With people not only following their own state results, but following the handful of ďswing statesĒ.



Was talking to a friend and they say they plan on taking off the afternoon and stay locked up at home. That no way they will be going out. Maybe Iím naive, but Iím not thinking the zombie apocalypse is coming regardless of who wins.



So? Where are you watching and are you planning anything?



(I donít see how talking about results wonít get political, but if a mod wants to move this to Other, Iím fine with that)