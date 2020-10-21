Where will you watch election results this year?

I was watching at a bar in Vegas in 2016. So I might go to Vegas, Was planning on going to Denver the weekend before, so might stay there for the election. Otherwise, likely a local bar as it looks like Ill be working from home for a couple weeks.



I have a feeling this could be like a football game. With people not only following their own state results, but following the handful of swing states.



Was talking to a friend and they say they plan on taking off the afternoon and stay locked up at home. That no way they will be going out. Maybe Im naive, but Im not thinking the zombie apocalypse is coming regardless of who wins.



So? Where are you watching and are you planning anything?



(I dont see how talking about results wont get political, but if a mod wants to move this to Other, Im fine with that)