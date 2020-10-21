Where will you watch election results this year?
Where will you watch election results this year?
I was watching at a bar in Vegas in 2016. So I might go to Vegas, Was planning on going to Denver the weekend before, so might stay there for the election. Otherwise, likely a local bar as it looks like Ill be working from home for a couple weeks.
I have a feeling this could be like a football game. With people not only following their own state results, but following the handful of swing states.
Was talking to a friend and they say they plan on taking off the afternoon and stay locked up at home. That no way they will be going out. Maybe Im naive, but Im not thinking the zombie apocalypse is coming regardless of who wins.
So? Where are you watching and are you planning anything?
(I dont see how talking about results wont get political, but if a mod wants to move this to Other, Im fine with that)
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
I’ll most likely be watching at home.
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
I'm not going to a bar to watch the results. I don't want to get Covid.
I'm just watching at home.
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
Not sure, but I imagine I'll probably be moving from place to place during the two months it takes for the dust to settle.
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
You mean, on election night itself? Probably Twitter, while live-tweeting analysis as the results come in.
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
We'll be at home, watching something streaming, while I monitor AP/Reuters/BBC/538/etc on my phone.
And stacking mags.
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
In 2016, I watched at my usual Tuesday bar (Tuesday -- pre-COVID -- is trivia night most weeks). Also present in the bar was a Wellesley alumnae association. They did not have a good night.
This year, I'll watch from home. In late August, I decided to take a break from drinking and election night seems like the perfect night to end that break, so I will pick up a nice bottle of whiskey beforehand.
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
I'll be at home and I'll go to bed at the usual time. I'll probably check the television for a few minutes before bed. It's not fun anymore.
Besides, with all the mail-in votes, and all the underhanded tactics planned by the Republicans, the counts won't all be determined for days.
