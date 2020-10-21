DVD Talk Forum

Where will you watch election results this year?

Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Where will you watch election results this year?

   
Old 10-21-20, 02:24 PM
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Home again, Big D
Posts: 30,036
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Where will you watch election results this year?
I was watching at a bar in Vegas in 2016. So I might go to Vegas, Was planning on going to Denver the weekend before, so might stay there for the election. Otherwise, likely a local bar as it looks like Ill be working from home for a couple weeks.

I have a feeling this could be like a football game. With people not only following their own state results, but following the handful of swing states.

Was talking to a friend and they say they plan on taking off the afternoon and stay locked up at home. That no way they will be going out. Maybe Im naive, but Im not thinking the zombie apocalypse is coming regardless of who wins.

So? Where are you watching and are you planning anything?

(I dont see how talking about results wont get political, but if a mod wants to move this to Other, Im fine with that)
Old 10-21-20, 02:25 PM
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 16,034
Received 80 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
I’ll most likely be watching at home.
Old 10-21-20, 02:36 PM
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,408
Received 155 Likes on 96 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
I'm not going to a bar to watch the results. I don't want to get Covid.

I'm just watching at home.
Old 10-21-20, 02:40 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 5,926
Received 15 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
Not sure, but I imagine I'll probably be moving from place to place during the two months it takes for the dust to settle.
Old 10-21-20, 02:50 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Nuova Repubblica di Salò
Posts: 33,441
Received 72 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
You mean, on election night itself? Probably Twitter, while live-tweeting analysis as the results come in.
Old 10-21-20, 02:51 PM
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 15,502
Received 43 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
We'll be at home, watching something streaming, while I monitor AP/Reuters/BBC/538/etc on my phone.

And stacking mags.
Old 10-21-20, 02:52 PM
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 14,311
Received 157 Likes on 113 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
I'm not going to a bar to watch the results. I don't want to get Covid.

I'm just watching at home.
I wouldn't be watching this kind of thing at a bar in the best of times. Now? No fucking way. (plus I quit drinking anyway, so what fun would I have at a bar? )

Old 10-21-20, 02:58 PM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 40,589
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
In 2016, I watched at my usual Tuesday bar (Tuesday -- pre-COVID -- is trivia night most weeks). Also present in the bar was a Wellesley alumnae association. They did not have a good night.

This year, I'll watch from home. In late August, I decided to take a break from drinking and election night seems like the perfect night to end that break, so I will pick up a nice bottle of whiskey beforehand.
Old 10-21-20, 03:08 PM
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 33,685
Received 246 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
In a perfect world, I would be watching this from Sweden, Norway, or Finland...
Old 10-21-20, 03:27 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 24,258
Received 151 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: Where will you watch election results this year?
I'll be at home and I'll go to bed at the usual time. I'll probably check the television for a few minutes before bed. It's not fun anymore.

Besides, with all the mail-in votes, and all the underhanded tactics planned by the Republicans, the counts won't all be determined for days.
