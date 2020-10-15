DVD Talk Forum

Religion, Politics and World Events
Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement

Religion, Politics and World Events

10-15-20, 07:45 AM
Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
I have an older brother who over his 65 years has been a Republican, a libertarian, and is now what he calls a "minarchist." He believes the current political system in America is irredeemably corrupt and refuses to vote because, as P.J. O'Rourke amusingly put it, it just encourages the bastards.

Along the same lines, I have friends who are pissed that Bernie didn't get the Dem nomination and are planning to write him in even though they are being shamed for it online (not by me, I might hasten to add) and they know that their vote really won't make a difference because one of the two major parties is going to win, not any third party candidate.

I've heard it said that the current situation is more likely to lead to another 1776 than any political climate in, well, 250 years or so. But do you believe that's true?

Personally, I'm voting for Joe Biden even though I wouldn't have chosen him if I'd been the one to make the call (although Kamala Harris would be someone I could support if Biden dies in office). I preferred Elizabeth Warren first.

I wasn't sure how to title this thread, so I did the best I could. You guys always come up with such good commentary. Dazzle me. What are your thoughts on refusing to vote or voting third party/
10-15-20, 07:48 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
With all respect, your brother is an idiot.
10-15-20, 07:57 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
We live in a country with a two-party system. The only way to change that is for a third party to win a lot of local elections and work their way up the ladder until we get to the Presidency.

Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
10-15-20, 08:02 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
We live in a country with a two-party system. The only way to change that is for a third party to win a lot of local elections and work their way up the ladder until we get to the Presidency.

Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
That's the part that flies over their head or they willfully ignore.

10-15-20, 08:05 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
I have an older brother who over his 65 years has been a Republican, a libertarian, and is now what he calls a "minarchist." He believes the current political system in America is irredeemably corrupt and refuses to vote because, as P.J. O'Rourke amusingly put it, it just encourages the bastards.

Along the same lines, I have friends who are pissed that Bernie didn't get the Dem nomination and are planning to write him in even though they are being shamed for it online (not by me, I might hasten to add) and they know that their vote really won't make a difference because one of the two major parties is going to win, not any third party candidate.

I've heard it said that the current situation is more likely to lead to another 1776 than any political climate in, well, 250 years or so. But do you believe that's true?

Personally, I'm voting for Joe Biden even though I wouldn't have chosen him if I'd been the one to make the call (although Kamala Harris would be someone I could support if Biden dies in office). I preferred Elizabeth Warren first.

I wasn't sure how to title this thread, so I did the best I could. You guys always come up with such good commentary. Dazzle me. What are your thoughts on refusing to vote or voting third party/
While Im not going to refer to him as an idiot, I do believe he is being extremely short-sighted. I think that you should tell him that if he doesnt want to see irredeemable corruption then he needs to do his part to see that Trump is not re-elected.
10-15-20, 08:06 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
With all respect, your brother is an idiot.
believe me, I tell him this regularly and vulgarly.
10-15-20, 08:08 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
believe me, I tell him this regularly and vulgarly.


But yeah, as others have said, not voting =/= trying to make a change to the system. Almost half the voting age population didn't vote in 2016. Look how well that turned out for them. You can't change what you don't engage in.
10-15-20, 08:11 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
But yeah, as others have said, not voting =/= trying to make a change to the system. Almost half the voting age population didn't vote in 2016. Look how well that turned out for them. You can't change what you don't engage in.
My one third-party vote in a Presidential election was in 2000, when I voted for Ralph Nader and got eight years of Gee Dubya for my trouble.

My brother is also one of those the-free-market-will-solve-everything advocates who thinks government regulation of companies should be outlawed because they'll all do the right thing by their employees and society and the environment if we just get rid of those pesky overseers. We don't agree on that either. He also thinks there should be no government assistance for poor people--private charity should be the only option.
10-15-20, 08:42 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
We live in a country with a two-party system. The only way to change that is for a third party to win a lot of local elections and work their way up the ladder until we get to the Presidency.

Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
That's the part that flies over their head or they willfully ignore.


Except the overwhelming majority who may abstain or vote third party won't have their votes matter in determining if a Republican or Democrat is elected.

Keep in mind, I am as pragmatic as one can be. But I also don't think trump is an existential threat to America or is so resoundingly worse for human suffering than other Presidents.* However, I am voting for Biden in this election.


*A life in the Nuba mountains or Kunar matters the same to me as a life Minneapolis.
10-15-20, 08:43 AM
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
My one third-party vote in a Presidential election was in 2000, when I voted for Ralph Nader and got eight years of Gee Dubya for my trouble.
To be fair, Nader made a really convincing argument that both parties are essentially the same, and in a lot of ways they are. Unfortunately, in many, many other ways, there are hugely important differences that impact everyone's lives in profound ways. I haven't voted third-party since my [2] Nader vote[s].
