Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
I have an older brother who over his 65 years has been a Republican, a libertarian, and is now what he calls a "minarchist." He believes the current political system in America is irredeemably corrupt and refuses to vote because, as P.J. O'Rourke amusingly put it, it just encourages the bastards.
Along the same lines, I have friends who are pissed that Bernie didn't get the Dem nomination and are planning to write him in even though they are being shamed for it online (not by me, I might hasten to add) and they know that their vote really won't make a difference because one of the two major parties is going to win, not any third party candidate.
I've heard it said that the current situation is more likely to lead to another 1776 than any political climate in, well, 250 years or so. But do you believe that's true?
Personally, I'm voting for Joe Biden even though I wouldn't have chosen him if I'd been the one to make the call (although Kamala Harris would be someone I could support if Biden dies in office). I preferred Elizabeth Warren first.
I wasn't sure how to title this thread, so I did the best I could. You guys always come up with such good commentary. Dazzle me. What are your thoughts on refusing to vote or voting third party/
Along the same lines, I have friends who are pissed that Bernie didn't get the Dem nomination and are planning to write him in even though they are being shamed for it online (not by me, I might hasten to add) and they know that their vote really won't make a difference because one of the two major parties is going to win, not any third party candidate.
I've heard it said that the current situation is more likely to lead to another 1776 than any political climate in, well, 250 years or so. But do you believe that's true?
Personally, I'm voting for Joe Biden even though I wouldn't have chosen him if I'd been the one to make the call (although Kamala Harris would be someone I could support if Biden dies in office). I preferred Elizabeth Warren first.
I wasn't sure how to title this thread, so I did the best I could. You guys always come up with such good commentary. Dazzle me. What are your thoughts on refusing to vote or voting third party/
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
We live in a country with a two-party system. The only way to change that is for a third party to win a lot of local elections and work their way up the ladder until we get to the Presidency.
Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
#4
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,344
Received 155 Likes on 96 Posts
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
We live in a country with a two-party system. The only way to change that is for a third party to win a lot of local elections and work their way up the ladder until we get to the Presidency.
Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
#5
Senior Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: NW Missouri
Posts: 367
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
I have an older brother who over his 65 years has been a Republican, a libertarian, and is now what he calls a "minarchist." He believes the current political system in America is irredeemably corrupt and refuses to vote because, as P.J. O'Rourke amusingly put it, it just encourages the bastards.
Along the same lines, I have friends who are pissed that Bernie didn't get the Dem nomination and are planning to write him in even though they are being shamed for it online (not by me, I might hasten to add) and they know that their vote really won't make a difference because one of the two major parties is going to win, not any third party candidate.
I've heard it said that the current situation is more likely to lead to another 1776 than any political climate in, well, 250 years or so. But do you believe that's true?
Personally, I'm voting for Joe Biden even though I wouldn't have chosen him if I'd been the one to make the call (although Kamala Harris would be someone I could support if Biden dies in office). I preferred Elizabeth Warren first.
I wasn't sure how to title this thread, so I did the best I could. You guys always come up with such good commentary. Dazzle me. What are your thoughts on refusing to vote or voting third party/
Along the same lines, I have friends who are pissed that Bernie didn't get the Dem nomination and are planning to write him in even though they are being shamed for it online (not by me, I might hasten to add) and they know that their vote really won't make a difference because one of the two major parties is going to win, not any third party candidate.
I've heard it said that the current situation is more likely to lead to another 1776 than any political climate in, well, 250 years or so. But do you believe that's true?
Personally, I'm voting for Joe Biden even though I wouldn't have chosen him if I'd been the one to make the call (although Kamala Harris would be someone I could support if Biden dies in office). I preferred Elizabeth Warren first.
I wasn't sure how to title this thread, so I did the best I could. You guys always come up with such good commentary. Dazzle me. What are your thoughts on refusing to vote or voting third party/
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#7
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
But yeah, as others have said, not voting =/= trying to make a change to the system. Almost half the voting age population didn't vote in 2016. Look how well that turned out for them. You can't change what you don't engage in.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
My brother is also one of those the-free-market-will-solve-everything advocates who thinks government regulation of companies should be outlawed because they'll all do the right thing by their employees and society and the environment if we just get rid of those pesky overseers. We don't agree on that either. He also thinks there should be no government assistance for poor people--private charity should be the only option.
#9
Moderator
Join Date: May 2000
Location: In mourning
Posts: 26,610
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
We live in a country with a two-party system. The only way to change that is for a third party to win a lot of local elections and work their way up the ladder until we get to the Presidency.
Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
Voting 3rd party in our current system is every voters right, but that means they are okay with either the Republican or Democratic candidate winning (because thats whats going to happen).
Except the overwhelming majority who may abstain or vote third party won't have their votes matter in determining if a Republican or Democrat is elected.
Keep in mind, I am as pragmatic as one can be. But I also don't think trump is an existential threat to America or is so resoundingly worse for human suffering than other Presidents.* However, I am voting for Biden in this election.
*A life in the Nuba mountains or Kunar matters the same to me as a life Minneapolis.
#10
Re: Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off