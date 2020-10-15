Refusing to vote, or voting third party, as a political statement

I have an older brother who over his 65 years has been a Republican, a libertarian, and is now what he calls a "minarchist." He believes the current political system in America is irredeemably corrupt and refuses to vote because, as P.J. O'Rourke amusingly put it, it just encourages the bastards.



Along the same lines, I have friends who are pissed that Bernie didn't get the Dem nomination and are planning to write him in even though they are being shamed for it online (not by me, I might hasten to add) and they know that their vote really won't make a difference because one of the two major parties is going to win, not any third party candidate.



I've heard it said that the current situation is more likely to lead to another 1776 than any political climate in, well, 250 years or so. But do you believe that's true?



Personally, I'm voting for Joe Biden even though I wouldn't have chosen him if I'd been the one to make the call (although Kamala Harris would be someone I could support if Biden dies in office). I preferred Elizabeth Warren first.



I wasn't sure how to title this thread, so I did the best I could. You guys always come up with such good commentary. Dazzle me. What are your thoughts on refusing to vote or voting third party/