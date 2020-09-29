DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film
View Poll Results: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
The most
0
0%
The bigliest
2
11.76%
What are you, high?
15
88.24%
Voters: 17. You may not vote on this poll

How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)

   
Old 09-29-20, 09:48 PM
  #1  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,876
Received 219 Likes on 157 Posts
How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
So, how'd our boy do??
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 09:50 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,132
Received 118 Likes on 105 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
Team Trump tonight:



Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 09:59 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
JasonF's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 40,514
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)


GOP delenda est
JasonF is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:01 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
mapasu's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: US of CoronaVirus
Posts: 1,385
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
So, how'd our boy do??

mapasu is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:02 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Seattle, WA
Posts: 9,708
Received 25 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
Big league!!
Artman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:03 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
sracer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 13,731
Received 7 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
This debate is what happens when you actually inject bleach into your body.
sracer is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:03 PM
  #7  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,194
Received 150 Likes on 93 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)

VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:05 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 10,112
Received 27 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
I bet the other debates will be postponed.
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:13 PM
  #9  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,324
Likes: 0
Received 357 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
Can’t wait to see him Tweet about how great he did.

Oh wow. Looks like this was sent out already.
Last edited by dex14; 09-29-20 at 10:19 PM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:17 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hero
 
JasonF's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 40,514
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
JasonF is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:22 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 34,390
Received 189 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)


Draven is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:26 PM
  #12  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,876
Received 219 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post

Oh wow. Looks like this was sent out already.
https://twitter.com/projectlincoln/s...998883329?s=21
That email is, like, extremely aggressive.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:27 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 4,918
Received 28 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
Um. . .

EinCB is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 10:28 PM
  #14  
Psi
DVD Talk Legend
 
Psi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Texas
Posts: 10,880
Received 108 Likes on 69 Posts
Re: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
Still waiting for that moment.


When he becomes presidential.
Psi is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
Debate Night Prep- For Viewers

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.