View Poll Results: How Presidential was Trump tonight (2020 Debate #1)
The most
0
0%
The bigliest
2
11.76%
What are you, high?
15
88.24%
Voters: 17. You may not vote on this poll
#1
So, how'd our boy do??
#2
Team Trump tonight:
#7
#9
Can’t wait to see him Tweet about how great he did.
Oh wow. Looks like this was sent out already.
#12
https://twitter.com/projectlincoln/s...998883329?s=21
