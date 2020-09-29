View Poll Results: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Early Voting (in-person)
50.00%
On Election Day, Nov. 3 (in-person)
12.50%
Absentee Ballot (mailed in)
12.50%
Absentee Ballot (delivered in-person to polling site)
25.00%
Not voting this year.
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll
How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
thought we could break off from the big election thread and just post how or why you're going to vote in this crazy pandemic year...
i am signed, sealed and about to be delivered. (yes, i will put stamp on)
Re: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Of Course.
Trump: "Why is Biden's name ahead of mine? This is a plot by the socialist Democrats and Antifa to steal the election. Donald clearly comes before Joe in the Dictionary!"
Re: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Mail-in voting is the only option in my state. I will hand deliver it to the ballot drop-off box, though. USPS is not trustworthy right now.
