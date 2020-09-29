DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

How are you going to vote this year? (2020)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film
View Poll Results: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Early Voting (in-person)
4
50.00%
On Election Day, Nov. 3 (in-person)
1
12.50%
Absentee Ballot (mailed in)
1
12.50%
Absentee Ballot (delivered in-person to polling site)
2
25.00%
Not voting this year.
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll

How are you going to vote this year? (2020)

   
Old 09-29-20, 06:11 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,850
Received 115 Likes on 101 Posts
How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
thought we could break off from the big election thread and just post how or why you're going to vote in this crazy pandemic year...

i am signed, sealed and about to be delivered. (yes, i will put stamp on)


Last edited by OldBoy; 09-29-20 at 06:21 PM.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 06:13 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cungar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Posts: 22,140
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Of Course.

Trump: "Why is Biden's name ahead of mine? This is a plot by the socialist Democrats and Antifa to steal the election. Donald clearly comes before Joe in the Dictionary!"
cungar is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 06:18 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
 
Bacon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: the 870
Posts: 21,417
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
In person, early
I dont trust the mail with a Trump crony in charge of the USPS
Bacon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 06:19 PM
  #4  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,850
Received 115 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Originally Posted by Bacon View Post
In person, early
I dont trust the mail with a Trump crony in charge of the USPS
i thought about that, but i will get delivery confirmation and might insure, if that's even possible, if minimal fee...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 06:40 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 17,185
Received 43 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Originally Posted by Bacon View Post
In person, early
I dont trust the mail with a Trump crony in charge of the USPS
Same. If not for COVID I'd go on Election Day. I've never used mail-in voting, and DO NOT trust the postal service (or trump) at this point.
Bronkster is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 06:46 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
funkyryno's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2002
Posts: 4,220
Received 162 Likes on 87 Posts
Re: How are you going to vote this year? (2020)
Mail-in voting is the only option in my state. I will hand deliver it to the ballot drop-off box, though. USPS is not trustworthy right now.
funkyryno is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
The Random Political Meme & Social Media Posts Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.