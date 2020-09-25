In Search of a Flat Earth | A video about conspiracy theorists
I'm curious if anyone else has seen this yet, and/or if you have any thoughts about it. Plus, we don't have seem to have a good political conspiracy theory bullshit thread, right?
This video starts as a flat earth debunking video. The premise is simple: There's a lake where, depending on where you stand, you can see across 7km of water, and the lake exists in such a way that it's not too small to be meaningful, and it's not too large in which it'd get far too many waves, obstructing the view. In other words, it's perfect for debunking flat earth. So this guy heads out to the lake with a camera and a long-ass lens, and proves the curvature of the earth. The shots are really kind of special in a way that doesn't often get captured, because you can see the trees or rocks disappear as the camera gets closer to the water, and those landmarks fall behind the curve.
It's really neat footage. I made a GIF of the money shot (or you can skip to 10:43), since I know most of you won't bother watching an hour+ video seemingly about flat earth theory (even though you really, really should)
Note: there's a tour boat on the far right side, and is a couple meters tall, but you can also see trees and large rocks dip below the curvature with it.
So yeah, we all know the earth isn't flat. Those people are crazy, so who cares, right?
Well, that's what he gets into. Less about the what and more about the why. What drives them to these things beyond.. instability.
This kind of footage isn't going to convince a flat earther because they don't actually care. Or at least, it's not that critical. He goes into far more detail, but the key point is: Flat earthers are not available to be persuaded. The shape of the earth might actually be the least important belief of Flat Earth.
This carries into other conspiracy theories too, and he shows how Flat Earth is actually dying out for the most part.
I'm not going to spoil the twist (of course there's a twist!) but
I would strongly recommend, even if y'all have no interest in watching the full 76 minutes (I get it...), skip ahead to 34:53 to 38:52 (4 whole minutes!) where he talks about content algorithms (on social media and YouTube) and where flat earthers are headed, especially the sentence that goes from 37:55 to 38:52.
tl;dr
Spoiler:
we're fucked.
This is, IMO, one of the best original pieces of political commentary on YouTube to date, and does a very good job of, for lack of a better term, dumbing down what conspiracy theorems are really about. If you care about your family or friends who have fallen into this stuff, this is a good place to begin to understand what drives it. I hope some of you give it a chance.
PS: I have had nothing to do with the making of this video and I don't know the creator and I don't support him on his fundraising site, though I'm now strongly considering it.
PPS: Sorry for dropping this video with no explanation at all. It speaks for itself! /s
Re: In Search of a Flat Earth | A video about conspiracy theorists
All you'd have to do for proving the Earth is round-ish, is have 100 flat-earthers located along the equator...have them embark to one single point such as the north pole or south pole. Theoretically, if the earth was flat, they'd never see each other, but if it was round...they would all converge on that one point. And even as the approached the single point...they'd notice their distances from each other....would be continually decreasing.
Re: In Search of a Flat Earth | A video about conspiracy theorists
Yes, that's "all you'd have to do." like that's even a remotely reasonable venture compared to driving out to a lake and observing it for yourself.
