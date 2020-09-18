DVD Talk Forum

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87.

   
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87.
That’s too bad. She was such a pioneer. RIP to a truly great Supreme Court Justice.

I think she deserves her own memorial thread.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn...ead/index.html
Aw, damn. She had been such a fighter against all the cancer shit. Fuck cancer.
Please post in the Supreme Court Thread.
