The Reformation - Catholics and Protestants Then and Now

Re: New! Improved! The 2020 Presidential Election Thread: It's Never Over! Edition

Quote: Dan Originally Posted by This touches a point I've been wondering about. Like, I know from experience on this forum and elsewhere, that certain evangelicals have a, shall we say, strong dislike for Catholics. So much so that they talk about them in a kind of dismissive/derogatory way.

Point being: Biden is Catholic. Trump is... whatever he is, but neither Catholic nor Protestant or any other brand of Evangelical Christian. Maybe my terminology is off here (I'm sure I'll be corrected), but I'm asking is... Is there anything to the idea or notion that a not-insignificant number of non-Catholic Christians seem to be more in favor of Trump, the non-Christian (maybe they can convert him if they pray hard enough!), over Biden, the Catholic, because of a distrust/hate/disapproval of Catholicism specifically? More candidly, Biden's not a "real" Christian to them, so they don't see the hypocrisy of supporting Trump?

Not to say that there aren't any who believe Trump believes in God and Jesus -- surely there are, despite his inability to display this in any aspect of his life -- but I'm talking about folks who aren't playing that particular game, but those who are anti-Catholic. Aren't the Clinton's Catholics too?

​​​​​​

Quote: cungar Originally Posted by Not only attend, he's speaking... from Jerusalem. Because nothing says separation of church and state better than grandstanding for Evangelicals in the holy land.

Hilary Rodham Clinton is United Methodist. As is George W. Bush. That's how "big tent" denominations role.I'm neither evangelical nor Roman Catholic, and any response I could offer is likely oversimplified and I'm having to reach way back for some of my history class memories. Very open to being corrected or have other pieces added in, thanks.My broad brush understanding is both faith traditions have a "one true religion" air about them, at least historically in their dogma. The Protestant Reformation in the 1500s is timed with North American Euro-colonization. Think of it this way: Martin Luther posts his 95 theses in 1517, and this is about when the European nations are wrapping up reading their scout ship's reports and saying okay, let's invade, er,this thing.In colony days and early days as a nation, European immigration was by and large in two groups with different religious affiliation: if they came from Spain and France, they're likely Roman Catholic. If they came from England, Germany, or the Netherlands, they're likely Church of England or Puritans or otherwise influenced by the Protestant Reformation (which is not the same as how the CoE started). I can't remember who was colonizing first (Spain, yes?) but I think the non-Catholic traditions outnumbered the Catholics and while they were more diverse so not necessarily a united front, they had more streaks of "one true religion" about them. Setting sail to escape religious persecution also means making a big deal about getting to do it the way you want and, as an unfortunate side effect, pushing that on other people (irony abounds because humans). The Puritans were trying to "purify" the CoE of any lasting Catholic influence. the Protestant Reformation was reforming the Catholic church and ended up breaking away from it. Voyaging all the way over from the land of Catholics to find... the new land of Catholics bred a new wave of Catholic distrust from some of these faith traditions. Again, this is very broad brush and I'm probably missing big pieces, this is what I'm remembering from classes back in the day.This distrust moves to a new level as Irish Catholics immigrate, as well as the first waves of Jewish immigrants, and later when waves of world immigration with religions like Buddhism and Hinduism came. In the last 50-60 years, it continues to amplify as immigrants who practice Islam immigrate. As each wave comes, so comes a new wave of distrust. Again, when you set out to "the new Eden" to do religion "the right way," those preferences and yeah, prejudices, can die hard as they're passed on through the generations.In terms of Catholics and national politics, John F. Kennedy is still the only Catholic president so far. He faced the question of whether he would be a puppet of Pope John XXIII or his successor Pope Paul VI as Vatican II was underway. Like, people literally said that to him, to his face, and asked him about it. He had to confront that on the campaign trail quite a bit, and I wouldn't be surprised if some sort of anti-European post-World War II sentiment was part of that, I don't know. In the years that followed, what could have been the things that linked evangelicals and Catholics that could unite them just didn't. They are typically more conservative faith traditions, though that doesn't make them the same. In the 60s and early 70s it was the Catholics who were lifting up anti-abortion sentiment, then members of the conservative evangelical movement attached themselves to politics with anti-abortion as a major piece of their platform. Yet, they really didn't have much partnership with Catholics on this and they essentially became the loudest voice in the room about it. This would be the "Moral Majority" coalition, if you remember that.Here's my opinion: in my experience it feels like there is more outward-facing turmoil in the Catholic church for people to embrace traditionally more progressive views while practicing their traditionally more conservative religion than there has been in evangelical circles (again, this is my personal opinion). I know more people who are Catholics and prepared to admit they pick and choose than I know evangelicals who would admit to the same thing. Many evangelicals appear to be doubling down on talking points steeped in certainty, instead, to me. That includes on any issues that a person who is Catholic or Protestant or a non-Christian religion would have a different perspective or belief on. Stick to the script and don't deviate. Evangelicalism is not known as a faith tradition where questions about the paradigm are welcome. It just isn't. Catholicism has that rep to an extent, too, sure, but it's not nearly at the same level, just look at how Pope Francis and his naysayers openly disagree with each other and yet the whole thing keeps rolling. The evangelical tradition is much more apt, at least in public, to stick to the script. Joe Biden isn't part of that script. Neither is the Democrat party. Mitt Romney, as sracer points out, isn't evangelical but he fit the script better (though I'm pretty sure he's been all over the place on abortion). Did the Republican party try to woo evangelicals? Did evangelicals try to woo the Republican Party? Yes. Who wooed who first and who's serving who? I have no idea.I'll say this, though: it isclear from every opportunity he's had to prove otherwise, President Trump does not practice faith in any way whatsoever, nor really appear to respect it. At some point he said he never needs to ask God for forgiveness. That is ridiculous from even the most liberal forms of Christianity. Even they're going to have a prayer of confession in worship once in a while. It's just such a basic Christian thing. That time he said "Two Corinthians... is that the one you like?" to flippin'Gross pandering, obviously phony, utterly offensive. They don't care. So hypocritical. I still can't get over when he was asked about a favorite verse. Literally, can't name. Which testament? Eh, equal. There isn't a single adult who would actively claim themselves a Christian, let alone claim the Bible as their, who wouldn't at least be able to blurt out something like, "Oh, I like Psalm 23" or "John 3:16 is good" or "Sermon on the Mount is great" or "Love God and love your neighbor as yourself" or Good Samaritan or Prodigal Son or Golden Rule or the Christmas Story or the Passion or the Resurrection or Adam and Eve or Moses or any of the dozens and dozens of parts of the Bible that are so blatantly present throughout American culture. Evangelicals have their kids do Bible memorizing drills as Sunday School games, for crying out loud. I havefriends who know more about a part of the Bible they like that they've at least heard about even if they don't subscribe to the tenets of the religion. He says he won't talk about the Bible because it's too personal. One of the most important things about evangelicalism is to.The President refuses to say anything. And they won't hold him accountable. They won't hold them to their own standard. James Dobson even gave him a pass, said he's "a baby Christian." But they don't do anything to hold him accountable to growth, to practice, to any of it. And even if they tried, would he ever, I meanreally listen to a religious advisor about his personal faith instead of how to pander? I don't think so, I honestly don't.Meanwhile, someone like Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden? People who have had strong presence in their church growing up, and as young adults, and as adults? People who can point to their faith in God as the source of how they make their everyday decisions, let alone how they see policy? People who actively invoke the name of God while finding a way to address everybody in the room? Nope. They don't stick to the script. They aren't the right religion. It is Puritanism all over again. It is beyond frustrating and I think it's actively killing all churches across the spectrum.*sigh* I don't know. I could be wrong. But wow, I find the whole thing so gross.Edit to add:There are some strands of evangelicalism that include Christian Zionism, where they are very, very interested in Jewish people having complete control over the Holy Land to fulfill their interpretation of a fulfillment of prophecy. Along with this can come a desire for them to take back the Holy Land and convert to Christianity, or an ending to other non-Judeo-Christian religions, or even to bring about the apocalypse and the end of the world. To my knowledge, what I just mentioned in order, is going from the largest to the smallest strand, and I don't know that any of those strands are huge, by any means. But they can certainly be vocal and take the public eye. I do believe the President moving the US embassy from the internationally-affirmed neutral territory of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is to appease this strand of evangelicals, which I personally think is a bad idea. It's also bizarrely impractical. I mean, the biggest airport in the nation is in Tel Aviv. If you're flying in, you're flying to Tel Aviv. Now everyone has to drive an hour to Jerusalem? It's a dangerous thing to move the embassy as well as just impractical.