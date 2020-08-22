Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?

Quote: VinVega Originally Posted by I hope Biden wins, but I really don't know anymore. Our election system could be hacked, the mail in voting could be a disaster. Trump could steal this election. Sadly, that's where I am at with this democracy at this point.

Lincoln Project hosted a good virtual townhall last night.The resident pollster in the group laid out how the election, and perceptions of the tallying, is likely going to go.Returns from in person voting on election day may indeed go to Trump.But as the days progress (and it will take days/weeks) and the mail-in ballots get counted, you will see gradual shifts in the totals going Biden's way.This is why, every day after election day Trump is going to be out there telling his supporters and the rest of the country about how Biden is in the process of stealing the election.Every day , with each new count of the absentee ballots, Trumps lead (which he will likely have early on) will whittle down, and Biden's share will increase.The messaging though this every day, that will be dutifully amplified by a mercenary, corporate media, is that "Biden and the Democrats are stealing the election right in front of your faces."