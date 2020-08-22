DVD Talk Forum

Who's going to win the election (2020)?

Religion, Politics and World Events
Old 08-22-20, 09:16 AM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,435
Received 81 Likes on 73 Posts
Who's going to win the election (2020)?
going to make anonymous, but if you want to post views on why or who, then go for it...

for me: Biden/Harris

I just think Trump is an abomination, knows nothing about anything and will decimate our country even more if elected again.
Old 08-22-20, 09:18 AM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,435
Received 81 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?
i thought this was the politics forum and sorry if i missed it Count Dooku which i guess you just deleted post, but no straight up poll...
Old 08-22-20, 09:20 AM
Count Dooku
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 7,287
Received 62 Likes on 50 Posts
Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?
i thought this was the politics forum...
My mistake. Post deleted. But there is already an election thread, and a thread for Trump talk.
Old 08-22-20, 09:21 AM
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,435
Received 81 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?
My mistake. Post deleted. But there is already an election thread, and a thread for Trump talk.
this is simple, straight up, who's going to win poll. that's all. everything else can go on as per usual, but thought a nice poll would make sense about now...
Old 08-22-20, 09:54 AM
VinVega
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 32,962
Received 138 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?
I hope Biden wins, but I really don't know anymore. Our election system could be hacked, the mail in voting could be a disaster. Trump could steal this election. Sadly, that's where I am at with this democracy at this point.
Old 08-22-20, 10:18 AM
Decker
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 48,908
Received 618 Likes on 373 Posts
Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?
this is simple, straight up, who's going to win poll. that's all. everything else can go on as per usual, but thought a nice poll would make sense about now...
Uh-uh. Im not jinxing anything by voting in a poll.
Old 08-22-20, 10:42 AM
GoldenJCJ
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 15,343
Received 193 Likes on 141 Posts
Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?
I hope Biden wins, but I really don't know anymore. Our election system could be hacked, the mail in voting could be a disaster. Trump could steal this election. Sadly, that's where I am at with this democracy at this point.
Yep. I dont doubt the depths of deception and cheating Trump will go to to steal the election. I expect A LOT of problems at voting stations, long lines, Law Enforcement officials standing outside running names for outstanding warrants, back child support, etc. to ensure no one wants to show up to vote. I expect mail in ballots to arrive late and be disqualified in blue states. I expect confusion and chaos in the voting results caused by malfunctioning machines. I expect a random accuser to come out of the woodwork days before the election accusing Biden of rape. I expect another hanging chad type situation where results will take weeks to come back...

I honestly believe some real shit we havent even thought about yet will happen in the next 3 months.
Old 08-22-20, 10:45 AM
Paul_SD
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 7,363
Received 23 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Who's going to win the election (2020)?
I hope Biden wins, but I really don't know anymore. Our election system could be hacked, the mail in voting could be a disaster. Trump could steal this election. Sadly, that's where I am at with this democracy at this point.
Lincoln Project hosted a good virtual townhall last night.

The resident pollster in the group laid out how the election counting, and perceptions of the tallying, is likely going to go.

Returns from in person voting on election day may indeed go to Trump.
But as the days progress (and it will take days/weeks) and the mail-in ballots get counted, you will see gradual shifts in the totals going Biden's way.
This is why, every day after election day Trump is going to be out there telling his supporters and the rest of the country about how Biden is in the process of stealing the election.
Every day , with each new count of the absentee ballots, Trumps lead (which he will likely have early on) will whittle down, and Biden's share will increase.

The messaging though this every day, that will be dutifully amplified by a mercenary, corporate media, is that "Biden and the Democrats are stealing the election right in front of your faces."
