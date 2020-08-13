View Poll Results: Do you do anything or contribute to your political party in any way (besides vote)?
Do you do anything or contribute to your political party in any way (besides vote)?
Do you do anything or contribute to your political party in any way (besides vote)?
**Voting is anonymous so as to not call anyone out for doing or not doing**
We don't have to make this all political, i won't even mention what party i am affiliated with, but was wondering if you volunteer or help out (directly or indirectly) the politicians that you stand by, whether it be school board chairperson or President of the US?
i do, in fact my whole block is involved in a mail in vote campaign where every month now for last several and up until October we send cards to hundreds (a big block, with 50 strong send 30 postcards each month), maybe a thousand or so, to people who are registered with the party i choose, saying to vote by mail. It's safe and easy. We attach the card and stamp so all they have to do is send in. It's kind of a good feeling to know you are doing some part in something that means something to you, a little anyway.
so i do, even though i have my strong predictions for November's election already...
Re: Do you do anything or contribute to your political party in any way (besides vote)?
I don't have a political party, per se. I self-identify as neither a Democrat, nor a Republican. Technically I am a registered Democrat, because the way voter registration works in Ohio, your party is the primary you choose to vote in on even-year (congressional) election years. A close friend ran for the Democratic nomination in OH-12 (she lost), but I did some data analysis for her campaign and also was an unpaid advisor, so I naturally voted for her in the primary. Therefore, I am a registered Democrat. In 2016 I voted for John Kasich in the Republican presidential primary, so for the four previous years I was a registered Republican.
That said, I do a lot. I canvass door-to-door (well, at least I did), I phone bank, I write postcards, et cetera. In the past I have been a ward captain. Several of my other close friends are on the county's Democratic Party central committee, but, again, I am not wed to a particular party enough to be committed to that degree.
