Will the Conservative Movement Change after this Election Cycle?

I was almost going to put a poll up, but I can pretty easily predict the results. I thought this was an interesting article written by a Conservative author about the problems with where the Conservative movement is in its current state. It's a long read, but he makes some points I agree with and it's nice to get a different take around here given the way things are in the forum these days. This article popped up in my daily feed in Flipboard. Admittedly, one author is a Never Trumper, but he has no love lost for how the left have been acting recently. If you don't want to read it, he does go off on Republican authoritarianism and disrespect for the rule of law and in the culture wars, he pushes back on things like getting rid of GW statues, but says the Conservative movement needs to stop defending the Confederacy and have an honest conversation about the bad stuff that some of our national heroes did.I'm curious to get wendersfan's take on this if he reads it. My hope is if Republicans get trounced this election cycle, they won't double down again on all these negatives, but will return to a party closer to the 1980's.