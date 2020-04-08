The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
I didn't think this felt appropriate in any specific existing thread, but if mods disagree, feel free to move it accordingly.
The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free
by Nathan J. Robinson
https://www.currentaffairs.org/2020/...lies-are-free/
He goes on...
This is something I've noticed as well... it's very easy to come across all the blogs and faux-news type of sites spouting pure bullshit on contentious topics, typically poorly sourced or intentionally misrepresented, while the sites that do true deep-dives with factual information are locked behind a paywall. It's really frustrating, especially right now, but it's hard not to see how this dynamic is working to benefit the lies and liars over the real information.
The writer goes on to offer a solution; an open and democratic universal search, not driven by ad sales. But I'm not sure it's possible.
I wonder if, instead, sites that have paywalls on some content should 'flip' their policy; use the paywall for simpler pieces (Opinion, Sports, Entertainment, Culture, etc.) and use that to fund the ability to keep real journalistic news free and available to all who want to read it. That would probably backfire, though.
Anyway, I thought this was worth discussing, and I'll pose a question to the forum members who have bothered to click on this post: Putting aside streaming services, what sites (news or otherwise) do you actually pay for, and do you feel it has been worth it?
The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free
by Nathan J. Robinson
https://www.currentaffairs.org/2020/...lies-are-free/
Paywalls are justified, even though they are annoying. It costs money to produce good writing, to run a website, to license photographs. A lot of money, if you want quality. Asking people for a fee to access content is therefore very reasonable. You dont expect to get a print subscription to the newspaper gratis, why would a website be different? I try not to grumble about having to pay for online content, because I run a magazine and I know how difficult it is to pay writers what they deserve.
But let us also notice something: the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Washington Post, the New Republic, New York, Harpers, the New York Review of Books, the Financial Times, and the London Times all have paywalls. Breitbart, Fox News, the Daily Wire, the Federalist, the Washington Examiner, InfoWars: free! You want Portland Protesters Burn Bibles, American Flags In The Streets, The Moral Case Against Mask Mandates And Other COVID Restrictions, or an article suggesting the National Institutes of Health has admitted 5G phones cause coronavirustheyre yours. You want the detailed Times reports on neo-Nazis infiltrating German institutions, the reasons contact tracing is failing in U.S. states, or the Trump administrations undercutting of the USPSs effectivenesswell, if youve clicked around the website a bit youll run straight into the paywall. This doesnt mean the paywall shouldnt be there. But it does mean that it costs time and money to access a lot of true and important information, while a lot of bullshit is completely free.
Possibly even worse is the fact that so much academic writing is kept behind vastly more costly paywalls. A white supremacist on YouTube will tell you all about race and IQ but if you want to read a careful scholarly refutation, obtaining a legal PDF from the journal publisher would cost you $14.95, a price nobody in their right mind would pay for one article if they cant get institutional access.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
I know
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
I've noticed this as well and it's definitely frustrating. Of course, I can't really complain as I'm not paying for any news at the moment.
It comes up every day, though. Every time my phone recommends an article I'd actually want to read it's behind a paywall and every time I only want to read it out of incredulity, it's free.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Yeah, it's a problem. I currently subscribe to The New York Times (print and digital), The Washington Post (digital only), print editions of The New Yorker and The New Republic, a digital subscription to The Atlantic, and it really adds up. I'd love to get The Economist as well, but that's another $200/year, which is a big ask. I will mention that I think The Guardian is still free and has excellent journalism, as does The Independent.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Sometimes you can read the article using these sites:
https://outline.com/
https://www.printfriendly.com/
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Would this hot trump interview being only on HBO an example of this phenomenon?
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
I think most of the Axios stuff they do, along with John Oliver, are pretty much free on youtube (or maybe there are ads?)
Also I think at least some newspapers kept the covid information outside of the walls, but I'm not sure if that's the case universally. It's tough because I'm sure a lot of money and research goes into gathering the info for this news and that costs money, while spouting your opinion about something on the internet or facebook doesn't.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
The example of a white supremicist (I don't even know how to spell that) on Youtube is countered by dozens of other free Youtube videos, though.
If the issue is truly about knowledge, then the issue is not just about paywalls but about where people are going to find their news (Facebook?), what they trust, and how inclined they are to even seek out alternative viewpoints as opposed to people who are politically and morally aligned with them. Like if everything was free, is a racist (easier to spell) really going to read an in depth article about race relations?
If the issue is truly about knowledge, then the issue is not just about paywalls but about where people are going to find their news (Facebook?), what they trust, and how inclined they are to even seek out alternative viewpoints as opposed to people who are politically and morally aligned with them. Like if everything was free, is a racist (easier to spell) really going to read an in depth article about race relations?
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
If the issue is truly about knowledge, then the issue is not just about paywalls but about where people are going to find their news (Facebook?), what they trust, and how inclined they are to even seek out alternative viewpoints as opposed to people who are politically and morally aligned with them. Like if everything was free, is a racist (easier to spell) really going to read an in depth article about race relations?
*no, anarchy does not equal crime. But some folks seem to think all anarchists are criminals.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Maybe, but probably not. But I think it's about getting people whose minds are open to understanding the nuance of a complicated situation. Someone against the ACA may have their mind changed by a well-sourced piece from a trusted news outlet. Same goes for UBI, or tax cuts/increases, or as you put it, race relations. To your point, I think some folks are dead-set in their racism, but I also think there is a large portion of people who are simply uninformed or misinformed by what some racial statistics actually mean in the greater scheme of things. You can't talk about crime rates without talking about what leads to crime, for example, and what leads to crime isn't always selfishness/greed/anarchy* but poverty contrasted with generational wealth, among other things. I genuinely think people are open to reading about that stuff, but when so much of it is locked behind paywalls, it's harder to convincingly give the arguments more weight. But it's all about the reader/viewer, I think, and what they can accept or not accept as reasonable explanations for why things are the way they are.
*no, anarchy does not equal crime. But some folks seem to think all anarchists are criminals.
This is before you even get into the whole "fake media" stuff which makes people doubt what media can be trusted, sourced or not.
I guess my question is, how do you get people to seek out new avenues of information, stuff that may open their mind to things they have never thought about, whether or not it's free?
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
The thing is that it doesn't cost too much t produce anything shitty. And because people iin conspiracy circles flock towards one place, sites like Fox and Breitbart can maintain their sites without a paywall. Oh, and perhaps their visitors are generally more susceptible to clcik on ads.
I only have a paid subscription to the Washington Post's site.
I only have a paid subscription to the Washington Post's site.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Isn't this the full interview?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaaTZkqsaxY
I think most of the Axios stuff they do, along with John Oliver, are pretty much free on youtube (or maybe there are ads?)
Also I think at least some newspapers kept the covid information outside of the walls, but I'm not sure if that's the case universally. It's tough because I'm sure a lot of money and research goes into gathering the info for this news and that costs money, while spouting your opinion about something on the internet or facebook doesn't.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
Good topic.
I scraped around for someone to pay for solid news given COVID in February, and scraped around for a deal, ended up going with NYT for $8/mo. I've literally never paid for a newspaper. We might have had our local paper in the early 2000s for coupons and classifieds or something, but that's probably it.
I get a lot of Washington Post paywall also; they are referenced a lot, but I'm not really interested in paying for 3 or 4 different news sites. Even paying for one seems hard to justify, since if I use some careful google-fu I can generally get the content reposted somewhere else. I know that is part of the problem, but before COVID and WFH, I got most of my news listening to NPR on my hour-long commute.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
But if you're someone inclined to believe any source, I'm not sure that a source with more journalistic integrity or carefully researched and cited documentation is going to sway you all that much. Basically, if you're getting your news solely from Facebook and believe everything on there, are you really going to read a long article or report on something that goes against your beliefs?
Maybe if you're in school and you're forced to or something. Otherwise there are probably (maybe not, I haven't counted them) just as many well reasoned sources of information on, say, race relations that are free as there are that argue against it that are free. Even for scientific research, you'll have free and well reasoned analysis of studies that you might not necessarily have access to (and even if you did it would be very difficult to understand).
I don't think it's about how many sites have pieces arguing for one position or the other in a reasonable way, but what kind of traction a piece in NYT can inherently get over the SuperScienceBroBlog, even if identical, and whether the SuperScienceBroBlog can gain readers when a known entity like National Review has a story on the topic too.
I mean, there are trash sites that kind of prey on this aspect. Washington Times is a good example; it sounds like a respectable name for a paper, don't you think? But it's full of a ton of nonsense. If I look up recent health care stories, and my top four hits are New York Times, Washington Post, SuperScienceBroBlog, and Washington Times, but NYT & WaPo are behind a paywall, and I don't know what the fuck this Science Bro Blog is all about, I'd be inclined to click on the Washington Times link if I didn't know any better. I think that's kind of what's at the heart of the Current Affairs piece.
I guess my question is, how do you get people to seek out new avenues of information, stuff that may open their mind to things they have never thought about, whether or not it's free?
One, I think true information needs to be far more easily accessible. That means signal-boosting reliable authors who provide free analysis, but also a de-emphasis on paywalls on the more popular mainstream sites when it comes to factual journalistic reporting, somehow.
Two, content that, for lack of a better description, speaks to their sensibilities. I get a lot of.. bad... ads on YouTube, and I find them fascinating because I can tell that the target audience would eat that shit up, while ads for stuff for which I am the target audience are painfully cringe. But Ads bring people to the content, so if there's a way to use that to bring them to reading/watching more factual stuff, that could break that barrier.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
I typically read and receive alerts from Reuters.com. Also, PBS.org/newshour is usually solid reporting. Both do not have a paywall and provide quality journalism.
If I hear something on cnn/foxnews/msnbc I definitely would check it against reuters at the very least.
If I hear something on cnn/foxnews/msnbc I definitely would check it against reuters at the very least.
Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading
I subscribe to the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Kansas City Star. It drives me up the wall to see people whining about paywalls. In the late 1980s and early 1990s I wrote for a living. The pay sucks. Talent is worthy of recompense. The problem with news funded entirely by ads is that it can be biased by what those advertisers want their product or service being associated with.
The AP website and Reuters offer a no paywall option and little to no bias.
The AP website and Reuters offer a no paywall option and little to no bias.
