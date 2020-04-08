Re: The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free | Current Affairs piece worth reading

Quote: fujishig Originally Posted by But if you're someone inclined to believe any source, I'm not sure that a source with more journalistic integrity or carefully researched and cited documentation is going to sway you all that much. Basically, if you're getting your news solely from Facebook and believe everything on there, are you really going to read a long article or report on something that goes against your beliefs?

Quote: Maybe if you're in school and you're forced to or something. Otherwise there are probably (maybe not, I haven't counted them) just as many well reasoned sources of information on, say, race relations that are free as there are that argue against it that are free. Even for scientific research, you'll have free and well reasoned analysis of studies that you might not necessarily have access to (and even if you did it would be very difficult to understand).

Quote: I guess my question is, how do you get people to seek out new avenues of information, stuff that may open their mind to things they have never thought about, whether or not it's free?

Yeah, I get exactly what you mean, and I agree that those types would not be inclined to read something they expect to disagree with from the outset.I don't disagree, per se, but I believe the point of the Current Affairs piece is notthat paid content is better than free content, but that the mostand popular news organizations are all putting some of their best content behind the paywall. Put another way, let's say an identical story about health care appears on SuperScienceBroBlog.com and nytimes.com. Same author, same text. If someone is looking for recent stories on health care, and they see both links, they're far more likely to hit up the NYT link, right? If they hit a paywall, they'll backtrack and see what else is available. They might check that SSBB site, but they may be more likely to just go with a different site; at least one with a name they recognize. Maybe that ends up being well-sourced too, or maybe it's total trash. But over time, individual people can become conditioned to avoid sites that have paywalls on some content, and if they're not the most discerning readers, they may end up regularly going to the sites full of misinformation.I don't think it's about how many sites have pieces arguing for one position or the other in a reasonable way, but what kind of traction a piece in NYT can inherently get over the SuperScienceBroBlog, even if identical, and whether the SuperScienceBroBlog can gain readers when a known entity like National Review has a story on the topic too.I mean, there are trash sites that kind of prey on this aspect. Washington Times is a good example; itlike a respectable name for a paper, don't you think? But it's full of aof nonsense. If I look up recent health care stories, and my top four hits are New York Times, Washington Post, SuperScienceBroBlog, and Washington Times, but NYT & WaPo are behind a paywall, and I don't know what the fuck this Science Bro Blog is all about, I'd be inclined to click on the Washington Times link if I didn't know any better. I think that's kind of what's at the heart of the Current Affairs piece.Man, if any of us had the answer to this, we'd be rich! But seriously, it's a tough one. When I look up topics that I don't know much about, or if I'm looking to have my own view on a topic challenged, I'm very careful about finding a good source, precisely because it can be so easy to fall into the trap of... not just "disagreement" but outright misinformation and lies. But I know most folks do not do this. Recently, I saw someone say, "This is a good article!" and it was just a rambling facebook post. Which is...pretty much what you're talking about. So many people are unable/unwilling/unaware enough to see that kind of stuff for what it is, and I don't know how you break that bubble.One, I thinkinformation needs to be far more easily accessible. That means signal-boosting reliable authors who provide free analysis, but also a de-emphasis on paywalls on the more popular mainstream sites when it comes to factual journalistic reporting, somehow.Two, content that, for lack of a better description,to their sensibilities. I get a lot of.. bad... ads on YouTube, and I find them fascinating because I can tell that the target audience would eat that shit up, while ads for stuff for which Ithe target audience are painfully cringe. But Ads bring people to the content, so if there's a way to use that to bring them to reading/watching more factual stuff, that could break that barrier.