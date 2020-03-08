Drone operators
Just watched this short film about a rookie drone operator:
https://filmshortage.com/shorts/drone/
It's kind of like Eye in the Sky, only more intimate. The rookie in the short film starts seeing the target as a human being and gets emotionally attached.
The question I had coming away from this short is doesn't the Air Force do pretty intense psych evaluations on candidates for flying drones? I just had trouble believing the scenario in the film because I figured that people put in the position of having to fire a missile at a human being would have passed multiple personality tests to determine that they could dissociate themselves from the target.
Or am I totally off base about how rigorous the screenings are for that job?
Really, you don't want folks to become so dissociated that they start not caring who they hit. I think that is a big fear of drone warfare.
I think if you are anyone in the military, you have to hope that the decision makers who gave you the mission at hand had the right information to make a good choice about the mission you are carrying out. At the end of the day, your job is to conduct the mission to the best of your ability.
If the latest season of Jack Ryan has taught me anything its that if drone pilots have a guilty conscience they jump hop a plane to the war zone, take a cab to the frontlines, and find the family of the person they killed in hopes to make amends. Im pretty sure that happens a lot.
If the latest season of Jack Ryan has taught me anything its that if drone pilots have a guilty conscience they jump hop a plane to the war zone, take a cab to the frontlines, and find the family of the person they killed in hopes to make amends. Im pretty sure that happens a lot.
