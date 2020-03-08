Re: Drone operators

It's kind of like Eye in the Sky, only more intimate. The rookie in the short film starts seeing the target as a human being and gets emotionally attached.



The question I had coming away from this short is doesn't the Air Force do pretty intense psych evaluations on candidates for flying drones? I just had trouble believing the scenario in the film because I figured that people put in the position of having to fire a missile at a human being would have passed multiple personality tests to determine that they could dissociate themselves from the target.



Not Air Force, but I was a Naval Flight Officer. I'm not sure if these guys are given psyche evals for that sort of thing, I sure wasn't given anything like that. PTSD in drone pilots has been shown to be a real thing. Many people in the military have made fun of that fact (civilians as well) but think about it, on deployment you go put some bombs on target and then you go back and land at a military base and you are still on deployment. The act of being on deployment changes your mindset, you are focused on the mission for 6-9 months generally and only the mission. For drone pilots, they "fly" these missions, debrief, then go home to their wife and kids It's got to be hard to just turn your brain off to what you just did a few hours before.Really, you don't want folks to become so dissociated that they start not caring who they hit. I think that is a big fear of drone warfare.