Memorial Day (2020)
Memorial Day (2020)
Dont want to say happy, because frankly this is not a happy time with the virus and 100,000 deaths WW.
Let there be a new way of life come January, right after Inauguration Day. This regime won 3.5 years ago and we as a nation lost. Now, in November, we take it back and keep it back, the way we knew it, the way we loved it. A nation to be proud of and a nation to be united once again.
Anything we can do to get it back and forget the past 4 years, we do. It just takes minutes to change the future.
Thanks to all that are sparking the change.
Keep the faith, it will happen.
Be safe all, this Memorial Day weekend, and lets remember the veterans and current soldiers that made the country we used to love.
Keeping this on political forum bc feels right this time.
