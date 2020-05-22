Memorial Day (2020)

Dont want to say happy, because frankly this is not a happy time with the virus and 100,000 deaths WW.



Let there be a new way of life come January, right after Inauguration Day. This regime won 3.5 years ago and we as a nation lost. Now, in November, we take it back and keep it back, the way we knew it, the way we loved it. A nation to be proud of and a nation to be united once again.



Anything we can do to get it back and forget the past 4 years, we do. It just takes minutes to change the future.

Thanks to all that are sparking the change.



Keep the faith, it will happen.



Be safe all, this Memorial Day weekend, and lets remember the veterans and current soldiers that made the country we used to love.



Keeping this on political forum bc feels right this time.

