Memorial Day (2020)

Religion, Politics and World Events

Memorial Day (2020)

   
05-22-20, 09:50 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Memorial Day (2020)
Dont want to say happy, because frankly this is not a happy time with the virus and 100,000 deaths WW.

Let there be a new way of life come January, right after Inauguration Day. This regime won 3.5 years ago and we as a nation lost. Now, in November, we take it back and keep it back, the way we knew it, the way we loved it. A nation to be proud of and a nation to be united once again.

Anything we can do to get it back and forget the past 4 years, we do. It just takes minutes to change the future.
Thanks to all that are sparking the change.

Keep the faith, it will happen.

Be safe all, this Memorial Day weekend, and lets remember the veterans and current soldiers that made the country we used to love.

Keeping this on political forum bc feels right this time.
