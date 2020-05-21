Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?

I have been thinking a lot about this lately. That recent stink you heard Trump raised about Nevadans getting their ballots by mail? Well at least for me, there isn't a single "politician" on those ballots, only judges. Lots of judges.



For the life of me, I can't figure out why I should vote for these guys, let alone which ones. Who (besides some lawyers) can make an educated decision on whether one person or another should be elected judge or justice of the peace? There aren't even party affiliations to fall back on. Even if I did the requisite research to make an educated choice, I would still feel 100% certain that the guy or gal who put up the most signs or had the nicest picture in their ad would be elected instead. I am all about democracy as a concept, but I feel asking the general public to decide which judges should sit on the bench is just a bad idea.



Do you guys have judge elections in your state, and if so do you vote for them? And do you do research before voting?

