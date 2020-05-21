View Poll Results: Do You Vote for Judges in Local Elections
Not An Option in My State
0
0%
No, I don't bother even if I'm voting for other things
1
33.33%
Yes, but I just vote for the ones I see signs for (or randomly)
0
0%
Yes, I read up and try to make educated selections
1
33.33%
Other (see below)
1
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
I have been thinking a lot about this lately. That recent stink you heard Trump raised about Nevadans getting their ballots by mail? Well at least for me, there isn't a single "politician" on those ballots, only judges. Lots of judges.
For the life of me, I can't figure out why I should vote for these guys, let alone which ones. Who (besides some lawyers) can make an educated decision on whether one person or another should be elected judge or justice of the peace? There aren't even party affiliations to fall back on. Even if I did the requisite research to make an educated choice, I would still feel 100% certain that the guy or gal who put up the most signs or had the nicest picture in their ad would be elected instead. I am all about democracy as a concept, but I feel asking the general public to decide which judges should sit on the bench is just a bad idea.
Do you guys have judge elections in your state, and if so do you vote for them? And do you do research before voting?
For the life of me, I can't figure out why I should vote for these guys, let alone which ones. Who (besides some lawyers) can make an educated decision on whether one person or another should be elected judge or justice of the peace? There aren't even party affiliations to fall back on. Even if I did the requisite research to make an educated choice, I would still feel 100% certain that the guy or gal who put up the most signs or had the nicest picture in their ad would be elected instead. I am all about democracy as a concept, but I feel asking the general public to decide which judges should sit on the bench is just a bad idea.
Do you guys have judge elections in your state, and if so do you vote for them? And do you do research before voting?
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,366
Received 106 Likes on 67 Posts
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
Yes, and I always look for any endorsements from minority-led groups like my local chapter of the NAACP because they represent people who are disproportionately arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
I used to vote for the better known ones if I like their way of analyzing, but in the last five or more years I've selected all-Democrats and I think that includes judges too.
#4
Admin-MemeCat
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,515
Received 82 Likes on 49 Posts
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
If I can find any write up from the local papers I will vote for a judge. If not, I don't vote for them.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off