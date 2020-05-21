DVD Talk Forum

Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?

Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?

   
05-21-20, 06:58 PM
Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
I have been thinking a lot about this lately. That recent stink you heard Trump raised about Nevadans getting their ballots by mail? Well at least for me, there isn't a single "politician" on those ballots, only judges. Lots of judges.

For the life of me, I can't figure out why I should vote for these guys, let alone which ones. Who (besides some lawyers) can make an educated decision on whether one person or another should be elected judge or justice of the peace? There aren't even party affiliations to fall back on. Even if I did the requisite research to make an educated choice, I would still feel 100% certain that the guy or gal who put up the most signs or had the nicest picture in their ad would be elected instead. I am all about democracy as a concept, but I feel asking the general public to decide which judges should sit on the bench is just a bad idea.

Do you guys have judge elections in your state, and if so do you vote for them? And do you do research before voting?
05-21-20, 07:06 PM
story
 
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
Yes, and I always look for any endorsements from minority-led groups like my local chapter of the NAACP because they represent people who are disproportionately arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced.
05-21-20, 07:14 PM
  #3  
Psi
 
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
I used to vote for the better known ones if I like their way of analyzing, but in the last five or more years I've selected all-Democrats and I think that includes judges too.
05-21-20, 07:21 PM
  #4  
VinVega
 
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
If I can find any write up from the local papers I will vote for a judge. If not, I don't vote for them.
05-21-20, 07:39 PM
  #5  
Decker
 
Re: Do You Vote For Judges in Elections?
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
If I can find any write up from the local papers I will vote for a judge. If not, I don't vote for them.
My local paper is owned by Sheldon Adelson, so......
