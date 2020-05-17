DVD Talk Forum

Will Donald Trump go down as the worst President in history of US?

View Poll Results: Will Donald Trump go down as the worst President in history of US?
Yes.
10
100.00%
No.
0
0%
Other, please specify?
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 10. You may not vote on this poll

  #1  
Will Donald Trump go down as the worst President in history of US?
**also, made votes anonymous just in case. Sometimes sensitive and I honestly don’t like talking politics with anyone, but felt the need to rant a bit.**

I know we’ve had some winners. Nixon and Watergate. Hoover was Pres during Great Depression. But, as a person, as a leader, as the President of arguably the most influential and powerful country in the world, has he been just the absolute worst?

Imo, he is no leader and doesn’t have an original thought or original sentence or use words with more than one syllable, ever. He tweets rants against former Presidents. He gets into Twitter wars with whoever, on Twitter! Stars, government, health, mostly anyone he sees fit. I’ve never seen so much turnover, so much ineptness, so much idiocracy in my life. I’m sorry, but that’s my opinion. I know there have been some positives, some good #’s until this pandemic. I’m not denying. But, as a whole, with what’s going on now, #45 of 45.

Will he rank as worst and if not, who would rank (as of now), as the worst President in the history of America?
  #2  
Re: Will Donald Trump go down as the worst President in history of US?
Yes. Yes, he will. The only way he won't be judged the worst president of all time in every conceivable reality is if he somehow wins reelection, continues to destroy the Constitution, and is declared Supreme Leader - giving him the power to rewrite history as he sees fit.
  #3  
Re: Will Donald Trump go down as the worst President in history of US?
Republican Steve Schmidt thinks so. He makes the pertinent distinction that not only is Trump easily the worst, it is a consequential one. I take that to mean he believes (as I have) that Trump will represent a substantial cleaving point in the country's history.

  #4  
I haven't voted in the poll, but it depends upon who will be judging his presidency. I think he's the worst, but I'm not the best judge because there are some who I thought were very good presidents but don't fare as well in rankings.
  #5  
Re: Will Donald Trump go down as the worst President in history of US?
He may not be the worst president of the 21st century.
