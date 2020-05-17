Will Donald Trump go down as the worst President in history of US?

**also, made votes anonymous just in case. Sometimes sensitive and I honestly don’t like talking politics with anyone, but felt the need to rant a bit.**



I know we’ve had some winners. Nixon and Watergate. Hoover was Pres during Great Depression. But, as a person, as a leader, as the President of arguably the most influential and powerful country in the world, has he been just the absolute worst?



Imo, he is no leader and doesn’t have an original thought or original sentence or use words with more than one syllable, ever. He tweets rants against former Presidents. He gets into Twitter wars with whoever, on Twitter! Stars, government, health, mostly anyone he sees fit. I’ve never seen so much turnover, so much ineptness, so much idiocracy in my life. I’m sorry, but that’s my opinion. I know there have been some positives, some good #’s until this pandemic. I’m not denying. But, as a whole, with what’s going on now, #45 of 45.



Will he rank as worst and if not, who would rank (as of now), as the worst President in the history of America?