Will the Union survive Trump?

Quote: At this point, I would honestly like to see the eastern and western coastal states secede . I was born and raised in the Midwest and lived several years in a Southern state, and I know there are decent people there. Nevertheless, I am ready to say, "I want a divorce."



New England and New California can go in the direction of Western Europe, and the South and Midwest can go back in time. I'm sure that there would be a lot of trade-offs, but I think the coastal states would be better off in the long term without the rest of the country holding them back.

Quote: I know talk of secession is considered out of bounds, but I think the marriage analogy is apt. There are irreconcilable differences between the parties. In the long run, separation is in their best interests.



If Trump continues to indulge his authoritarian impulses and act like president of the red states, I could see serious talk of secession if Trump wins in 2020.

Quote: Will the United States probably survive in its current form? Yes. I'm not predicting peaceful (or unpeaceful) secession of certain states. It's possible but unlikely due to constitutional roadblocks, short-term costs, and other reasons. This is somewhat similar to the very real Brexit or the hypothetical independence of Scotland.



But there is a difference between surviving and thriving. I strongly believe New England and the West Coast would be better off without the rest of the country. Many Western European countries have done a much better job of investing in their people, resulting in a higher quality of life. It's pretty clear who is standing in the way of similar programs in the United States.



What's the primary responsibility of government? Some people say protection (e.g. military, police, firefighters, etc.). I say promoting the well-being of its people, and providing protection is only one part of that equation. The U.S. government is doing a mediocre job at best by that measure.

Quote: I also note that the original Declaration of Independence discussed a tyrant, and Trump is arguably the closest thing that we've seen in the modern era. To a large extent, he has been restrained by people in the White House, but we know that he has authoritarian impulses. He twice ordered the firing of Mueller. He wants to sue certain news organizations, take away their licenses, block their mergers, and mess with their government contracts. He openly tells his Justice Department to target his political opponents. And so on and so forth. If he eventually becomes unshackled, then who knows what he will actually do.



On a somewhat related note, we already know that Trump has committed multiple felonies: obstruction of justice, campaign finance violations, and tax fraud. (The last one is apparently past the statute of limitations.) He should be impeached today. And we don't know what the Russia investigation will reveal. What if the Trump campaign really did conspire with Russia in a number of ways to gain an advantage in the 2016 election? Do you think Trump is going to say, "You got me...I resign effective noon tomorrow"? Ha!



With that in mind, it may not sound that crazy for people to be discussing secession a few years from now. We'll have to see what happens.

I don't think Trump wants to break apart the United States. I'm not a conspiracy theorist. (For example, I believe he's a "useful idiot" for Russia, not a willing collaborator.) But I think he could inadvertently push the country in the direction of a breakup. To be clear, I think the PROBABILITY IS LOW. At the same time, I think the PROBABILITY IS INCREASING.Trump's modus operandi is "divide and conquer." He pits people against one another and attempts to benefit. That's how he has operated during the Republican primaries, the presidential campaign, and his presidency.During this coronavirus crisis, Trump has made some decisions that increase the likelihood of a breakup.First, he bungled the initial response and, in an attempt to save face and avoid blame, shifted the burden to the states. Regions (i.e. groups of states) are now working together to combat the virus. It is reasonable for these regions to conclude that they work better together than with the federal government.Second, Trump has repeatedly accused blue states of being poorly managed, echoing the "blue state bailout" language of McConnell. This claim infuriates many citizens of blue states. The truth is that the blue states such as New York and California have been subsidizing the red states for years. Blue states tend to contribute more to the federal pot, and red states tend to take more out of the pot. To add insult to injury, Trump is seeking to extort the blue states. He says he will only provide emergency funding if blue states agree to his terms.I am now seeing more and more people openly question whether this relationship is working.What could be the tipping point? Trump losing the popular vote AGAIN and yet winning the electoral college AGAIN -- especially if there are signs of foreign influence, voter suppression, etc. If Trump wins again, he will be truly unleashed. Only God knows what he will do.I will now quote some of my posts from months ago where I argue that a breakup is becoming more and more likely and is perhaps in the long-term best interest of certain regions.