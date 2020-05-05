Will the Union survive Trump?
Will the Union survive Trump?
I don't think Trump wants to break apart the United States. I'm not a conspiracy theorist. (For example, I believe he's a "useful idiot" for Russia, not a willing collaborator.) But I think he could inadvertently push the country in the direction of a breakup. To be clear, I think the PROBABILITY IS LOW. At the same time, I think the PROBABILITY IS INCREASING.
Trump's modus operandi is "divide and conquer." He pits people against one another and attempts to benefit. That's how he has operated during the Republican primaries, the presidential campaign, and his presidency.
During this coronavirus crisis, Trump has made some decisions that increase the likelihood of a breakup.
First, he bungled the initial response and, in an attempt to save face and avoid blame, shifted the burden to the states. Regions (i.e. groups of states) are now working together to combat the virus. It is reasonable for these regions to conclude that they work better together than with the federal government.
Second, Trump has repeatedly accused blue states of being poorly managed, echoing the "blue state bailout" language of McConnell. This claim infuriates many citizens of blue states. The truth is that the blue states such as New York and California have been subsidizing the red states for years. Blue states tend to contribute more to the federal pot, and red states tend to take more out of the pot. To add insult to injury, Trump is seeking to extort the blue states. He says he will only provide emergency funding if blue states agree to his terms.
I am now seeing more and more people openly question whether this relationship is working.
What could be the tipping point? Trump losing the popular vote AGAIN and yet winning the electoral college AGAIN -- especially if there are signs of foreign influence, voter suppression, etc. If Trump wins again, he will be truly unleashed. Only God knows what he will do.
I will now quote some of my posts from months ago where I argue that a breakup is becoming more and more likely and is perhaps in the long-term best interest of certain regions.
At this point, I would honestly like to see the eastern and western coastal states secede. I was born and raised in the Midwest and lived several years in a Southern state, and I know there are decent people there. Nevertheless, I am ready to say, "I want a divorce."
New England and New California can go in the direction of Western Europe, and the South and Midwest can go back in time. I'm sure that there would be a lot of trade-offs, but I think the coastal states would be better off in the long term without the rest of the country holding them back.
I know talk of secession is considered out of bounds, but I think the marriage analogy is apt. There are irreconcilable differences between the parties. In the long run, separation is in their best interests.
If Trump continues to indulge his authoritarian impulses and act like president of the red states, I could see serious talk of secession if Trump wins in 2020.
Will the United States probably survive in its current form? Yes. I'm not predicting peaceful (or unpeaceful) secession of certain states. It's possible but unlikely due to constitutional roadblocks, short-term costs, and other reasons. This is somewhat similar to the very real Brexit or the hypothetical independence of Scotland.
But there is a difference between surviving and thriving. I strongly believe New England and the West Coast would be better off without the rest of the country. Many Western European countries have done a much better job of investing in their people, resulting in a higher quality of life. It's pretty clear who is standing in the way of similar programs in the United States.
What's the primary responsibility of government? Some people say protection (e.g. military, police, firefighters, etc.). I say promoting the well-being of its people, and providing protection is only one part of that equation. The U.S. government is doing a mediocre job at best by that measure.
I also note that the original Declaration of Independence discussed a tyrant, and Trump is arguably the closest thing that we've seen in the modern era. To a large extent, he has been restrained by people in the White House, but we know that he has authoritarian impulses. He twice ordered the firing of Mueller. He wants to sue certain news organizations, take away their licenses, block their mergers, and mess with their government contracts. He openly tells his Justice Department to target his political opponents. And so on and so forth. If he eventually becomes unshackled, then who knows what he will actually do.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
By the way, some well-respected historians (e.g. H. W. Brands of the University of Texas) have been saying that a breakup is becoming increasingly likely, too. This isn't as "far out" as you may think.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
I do think if some states broke off, it would be an interesting time for reflection ... We've got 200+ years of seeing what's wrong with our constitution. We can figure out what can be done to fix it so that we don't end up in this place again. I don't believe that's something that's ever fixable while we stay the 50 united states. The red states are holding us back too much.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
I dont see how this would be good for the long term if Trump is only potentially in office for 4 more years.
When Obama was in office there was a petition going around, Texas or southern states, that wanted to secede. Then, early in Trumps current term, people were talking about California seceding, calling it CalExit.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
IMO still unlikely, but much less unlikely than before. I've been thinking that for awhile now, the fault lines are getting deeper and uglier, something eventually has to give, like an earthquake releases pressure from tectonic plates. I personally think that some eventual type of civil war and unrest will lead to a separation of some sort, but I have no idea when. The current situation is NOT sustainable for a healthy country, but there seems to be zero political will to fix things.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
I just find it hilarious when they say that the most prosperous blue states are mismanaged. Usually it's some tool in the bumfuck south talking shit but now it Chump. Yeah, California is soooooo mismanaged, you know, because being the fifth largest economy on earth is being mismanaged. Riiiiiight.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
Get rid of the two party system.
To use a sports analogy, you only have 2 teams, the Eagles and the Cowboys, playing every weekend the entire year. So much partisanship/division is no longer sustainable.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
I just find it hilarious when they say that the most prosperous blue states mismanaged. Usually it's some tool in the bumfuck south talking shit but now it Chump. Yeah, California is soooooo mismanaged, you know, because being the fifth largest economy on earth is being mismanaged. Riiiiiight.
California is a prosperous state but for who? Prior to the pandemic, a substantial amount of people I knew were leaving or left the state because the cost of living is insane and places like SFs solution is to roll back building regulations to create micro-units.
Small businesses owners were complying about unfair laws and regulations that made it extremely difficult for them to make a reasonable profit.
Not to mention the homeless population seems to have exploded here. I see entire homeless encampments lined up all over the place now.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
The US is one of the largest economies in the world. Does that mean the countrys not being mismanaged?
Sure, in some cases they leave, but they leave with savings and new job prospects, with a pay cut. Not only that, but you'll have the locals shitting on them for being. new transplants and buying property with that Cali cash and pricing out the locals that don't have shit. There was a story a few months ago in Idaho that showcased how much folks from California were disliked, not even on politics issues, but because they had more money to buy property there in cash that the locals were being priced out.
Re: Will the Union survive Trump?
I found the interview of H. W. Brands, the Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas at Austin. He appeared on Morning Joe to discuss his most recent book. I've quoted the key sections below.
Book on US history looks at spirit of compromise at MSNBC.com
So, the era of my three protagonists [Henry Clay, Daniel Webster, and John Calhoun] was the era ... when compromise was understood as the way to move things forward. There was an appreciation that democracy is fragile, and it needs tending. Now what happened after they died ... is that the spirit of compromise died with them. And within ten years, the country was at civil war. Now the way I see where we are today, there was a period in the 20th century when compromise was considered an honorable aspect of doing politics. And if you look at the reforms of Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, and even to the Reagan administration, all the big measures in those days were passed with bipartisan majorities. But since then, the idea that compromise is something that you can take to the polls and get re-elected on is largely gone by the boards. And I'm alarmed to feel that perhaps -- and I don't want to say exactly that we're in the 1850s and there's a civil war ahead -- but I do see alarming parallels.
Until very recently, I thought there was no chance that our current time would look like the 1850s and wind up with a civil war because the principal and most divisive issue then was slavery, which was by the 1850s very sectional. It was North against South. And so it was entirely possible to conceive of a geographic separation of the Union. And until recently, our divide has been partisan, rather than sectional. But as the red states get redder and the blue states get bluer, it's not impossible to imagine California, Oregon, and Washington deciding, you know, we've had enough of this. Suppose Roe v. Wade gets overturned, and there's a move to prohibit abortion nationwide. Then there will be certain parts of the country that say ... we can't live in this Union anymore, which is basically the situation that the South took in 1861.
