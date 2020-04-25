Kim Jong Un dead?
Kim Jong Un dead?
Hearing more and more reports of this. Apparently the news is spreading that he's died. But it's hard to get good info out of China. I think his sister would be his successor.
One would hope this could be a step towards positive change for Nkorea. I doubt it.
