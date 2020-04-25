DVD Talk Forum

Kim Jong Un dead?

Old 04-25-20, 11:19 PM
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,782
Received 33 Likes on 28 Posts
Kim Jong Un dead?
Hearing more and more reports of this. Apparently the news is spreading that he's died. But it's hard to get good info out of China. I think his sister would be his successor.

One would hope this could be a step towards positive change for Nkorea. I doubt it.

Edit: Fixed my typo
Old 04-25-20, 11:20 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,490
Received 233 Likes on 145 Posts
Re: Kim Jong Un dead?
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Hearing more and more reports of this. Apparently the news is spreading that he's died. But it's hard to get good info out of China. I think his sister would be his successor.

One would hope this could be a step towards positive change for China. I doubt it.
China?
Old 04-25-20, 11:21 PM
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,782
Received 33 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Kim Jong Un dead?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
China?
Oops sorry NKorea. That's what I get for typing and watching Live PD at the same time.
Old 04-25-20, 11:25 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 22,077
Received 139 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: Kim Jong Un dead?
Kim Jong Undead ... huh.
Old 04-25-20, 11:29 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,814
Received 52 Likes on 44 Posts
Re: Kim Jong Un dead?
There have been rumors going around since the 22nd that he was dead, so it's tough to say.
Old 04-25-20, 11:37 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,409
Received 59 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: Kim Jong Un dead?
Apparently the surgery to remove his head from his ass was unsuccessful.
Old 04-25-20, 11:41 PM
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 5,255
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Kim Jong Un dead?

Old 04-25-20, 11:44 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 22,077
Received 139 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: Kim Jong Un dead?
What about Whitney Houston though?
