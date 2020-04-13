Stimulus Checks
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 16,208
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Stimulus Checks
I heard on the radio this morning that some people have reported receiving the Stimulus Check from the government. Have YOU?
I have not yet.
I have not yet.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Stimulus Checks
EDITED TO ADD that I read last week that Wednesday was the day a lot of them would be processed.
#4
Admin-MemeCat
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,331
Received 55 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Stimulus Checks
I'm not holding my breath for a check. I still have steady income, so this money isn't as necessary for me as it is to others. I plan to donate a lot of it to the local food bank here.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Stimulus Checks
Nothing yet. We should get the $1200 x 2 plus the kid bonus. I'm on a very limited work load right now, with equally lighter pay, so we need it.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Stimulus Checks
They were talking on the radio this morning as if everyone would get one. So I had to double check.
For filing single you will get $1,200 if your gross was up to $75,000. Then faded to zero at $99,000.
I still don’t get this. Those amounts were for previous years, not now. I guess the assumption is those who had made more saved a little even if out of work now. But if it’s a “stimulus” check, then it should be given to the maximum amount of people to spend.
For filing single you will get $1,200 if your gross was up to $75,000. Then faded to zero at $99,000.
I still don’t get this. Those amounts were for previous years, not now. I guess the assumption is those who had made more saved a little even if out of work now. But if it’s a “stimulus” check, then it should be given to the maximum amount of people to spend.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off