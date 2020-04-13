DVD Talk Forum

Stimulus Checks

Religion, Politics and World Events

Old 04-13-20, 01:37 PM
Stimulus Checks
I heard on the radio this morning that some people have reported receiving the Stimulus Check from the government. Have YOU?

I have not yet.
Old 04-13-20, 01:39 PM
Re: Stimulus Checks
I haven't yet, but my ex, SSG Honeylamb, was here a while ago for lunch and she said hers was in her bank account this morning.

EDITED TO ADD that I read last week that Wednesday was the day a lot of them would be processed.
Old 04-13-20, 01:41 PM
Re: Stimulus Checks
Nope. Before my job was put on hold, my salary was about 50K per year, so I qualified for it. Still waiting.
Old 04-13-20, 01:50 PM
Re: Stimulus Checks
I'm not holding my breath for a check. I still have steady income, so this money isn't as necessary for me as it is to others. I plan to donate a lot of it to the local food bank here.
Old 04-13-20, 02:03 PM
Re: Stimulus Checks
Nothing here yet.
Old 04-13-20, 02:07 PM
Re: Stimulus Checks
Nothing yet. We should get the $1200 x 2 plus the kid bonus. I'm on a very limited work load right now, with equally lighter pay, so we need it.
Old 04-13-20, 02:08 PM
Re: Stimulus Checks
They were talking on the radio this morning as if everyone would get one. So I had to double check.

For filing single you will get $1,200 if your gross was up to $75,000. Then faded to zero at $99,000.

I still don’t get this. Those amounts were for previous years, not now. I guess the assumption is those who had made more saved a little even if out of work now. But if it’s a “stimulus” check, then it should be given to the maximum amount of people to spend.
