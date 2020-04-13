Re: Stimulus Checks

They were talking on the radio this morning as if everyone would get one. So I had to double check.



For filing single you will get $1,200 if your gross was up to $75,000. Then faded to zero at $99,000.



I still don’t get this. Those amounts were for previous years, not now. I guess the assumption is those who had made more saved a little even if out of work now. But if it’s a “stimulus” check, then it should be given to the maximum amount of people to spend.