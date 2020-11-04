DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Kansas Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Gov. Kelly's Shelter-in-Place Order With Regard to Easter Services

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Kansas Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Gov. Kelly's Shelter-in-Place Order With Regard to Easter Services

   
Old 04-11-20, 10:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,329
Received 48 Likes on 33 Posts
Kansas Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Gov. Kelly's Shelter-in-Place Order With Regard to Easter Services
https://www.kctv5.com/coronavirus/ka...eca54e052.html

As a resident of Kansas for the last 23 years, it's rather refreshing to see a sane person in the Governor's Mansion. I can't believe the legislature wasted everyone's time trying to overturn her order. I am feeling really good about my state for the first time in a long time.
Vibiana is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
COVID-19 POLITICAL Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.