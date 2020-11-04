Kansas Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Gov. Kelly's Shelter-in-Place Order With Regard to Easter Services
Kansas Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Gov. Kelly's Shelter-in-Place Order With Regard to Easter Services
As a resident of Kansas for the last 23 years, it's rather refreshing to see a sane person in the Governor's Mansion. I can't believe the legislature wasted everyone's time trying to overturn her order. I am feeling really good about my state for the first time in a long time.
