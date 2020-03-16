DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Survival Mode- tips, hacks, advice for enduring the next...months

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Survival Mode- tips, hacks, advice for enduring the next...months

   
Old 03-16-20, 04:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 6,738
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Survival Mode- tips, hacks, advice for enduring the next...months
The end-in-sight for the pandemic is the development and release of the final vaccine or the (antibiotics?).
The economic devastation is likely to be a lot longer lasting.

I think people are going to have to get into a "surviving the depression-era" mode in terms of making do with less, and a level of frugality that most aren't ready for considering how fortunate we've been post- WWII.

Figured it would be nice to have a thread where people can share this kind of wisdom, if they have any.

I'll kick it off with a food rec- Dried beans and lentils. high source of protein and a good source of fiber and something that keeps. You can make hearty soups that can be used as a main course. They are also usually more economical dried than in cans, though I guess they would be more sensitive to storage (vermin, etc).

Also- good to invest in large containers of baking soda and vinegar.

Paul_SD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-16-20, 04:33 AM
  #2  
Moderator
 
TheBigDave's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 10,946
Received 27 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: Survival Mode- tips, hacks, advice for enduring the next...months
Buy toilet paper.
TheBigDave is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.