Survival Mode- tips, hacks, advice for enduring the next...months

The end-in-sight for the pandemic is the development and release of the final vaccine or the (antibiotics?).

The economic devastation is likely to be a lot longer lasting.



I think people are going to have to get into a "surviving the depression-era" mode in terms of making do with less, and a level of frugality that most aren't ready for considering how fortunate we've been post- WWII.



Figured it would be nice to have a thread where people can share this kind of wisdom, if they have any.



I'll kick it off with a food rec- Dried beans and lentils. high source of protein and a good source of fiber and something that keeps. You can make hearty soups that can be used as a main course. They are also usually more economical dried than in cans, though I guess they would be more sensitive to storage (vermin, etc).



Also- good to invest in large containers of baking soda and vinegar.



