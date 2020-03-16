Survival Mode- tips, hacks, advice for enduring the next...months
Survival Mode- tips, hacks, advice for enduring the next...months
The end-in-sight for the pandemic is the development and release of the final vaccine or the (antibiotics?).
The economic devastation is likely to be a lot longer lasting.
I think people are going to have to get into a "surviving the depression-era" mode in terms of making do with less, and a level of frugality that most aren't ready for considering how fortunate we've been post- WWII.
Figured it would be nice to have a thread where people can share this kind of wisdom, if they have any.
I'll kick it off with a food rec- Dried beans and lentils. high source of protein and a good source of fiber and something that keeps. You can make hearty soups that can be used as a main course. They are also usually more economical dried than in cans, though I guess they would be more sensitive to storage (vermin, etc).
Also- good to invest in large containers of baking soda and vinegar.
