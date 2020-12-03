DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Are you nervous about the coronavirus?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film
View Poll Results: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Yes.
3
25.00%
No.
4
33.33%
Other (please specify...)
5
41.67%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 12. You may not vote on this poll

Are you nervous about the coronavirus?

   
Old 03-12-20, 10:07 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,878
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 20 Posts
Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I know there is the big one with detailed thoughts, but wanted to include a poll. Simply, are you remotely concerned? personally, Im not really concerned. Nothing in my area yet. Yet, stores are crazy. Today was insane. Someone stole a spot. On the 45min lines, someone said hope someone doesnt cough. Its paranoia and craziness I think. I work with kids and adults who are disgusting and virus traps, but Im fine.
You?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:14 PM
  #2  
Admin-MemeCat
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,047
Received 36 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I'm not very concerned about getting the virus. My main concern is the impact to society and the outright panic going on with a large number of people. My gut says we will be ok, but it's scary watching people go into panic mode and herd mentality. The animal part of the brain takes over and rational thought is out the window.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:17 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,522
Received 58 Likes on 46 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
My Dad is 71 and not in the best of health, but he's doing good overall. My Mom just turned 68 a few days ago. I am really more concerned about their well being.

As for me, I'm just barely getting over a really nasty cold that I caught from ironically both of my parents. I know how to take care of myself and what to eat and not eat now that I'm in my 40s. As mentioned countless times, it's being taking care of your personal hygiene and not being a dick and coming to work sick. My main concern is job security right now with so many people in my line of work losing work.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:22 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,162
Received 15 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
For myself? No. For my almost 94 year old dad, my 85 year old uncle, my friends with health issues, and all the people who are going to lose their jobs and their homes and maybe their lives ... yes.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:25 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Baron Of Hell's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: Seattle and sometimes hell
Posts: 6,019
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I'm not really nervous. I am concerned about the reaction to the virus by stupid people like the president.
Baron Of Hell is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:31 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 28,477
Received 42 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I'm not too concerned about the virus itself. I am concerned about the effect to the economy.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:47 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Jack Straw's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: So. Calif.
Posts: 5,147
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Hell yes, I'm nervous. Until there is testing available to get a handle on the scope and breadth of the already infected population, we don't know just how bad it's already gotten. Flying blind this way does not instill confidence and calm in me. The medical and human toll as well as economic impact and fallout of this is anyone's guess but I know it won't be pretty or resolved anytime soon.
Jack Straw is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:52 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,630
Received 38 Likes on 32 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
A little for me, a lot for my family. Being in the dark about it fucking sucks.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 11:01 PM
  #9  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,062
Received 19 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Not really worried about this virus for myself (others, yes). But seeing the effects this thing is having on society is scary.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 11:08 PM
  #10  
Senior Member
 
atrium's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 536
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Im nervous for the health of older family members, not in the least bit nervous for myself or anyone in my generation
atrium is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 11:10 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 6,721
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?

If you aren't that concerned or worried yet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I54wGOSg_BQ

(whistling a little in the graveyard here as there is a fair chance I, and a few close friends I worked and lived with the last couple weeks, contracted it already. Sucks that I don't fit into the profile to qualify for the limited testing though)
Paul_SD is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 11:13 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 32,554
Likes: 0
Received 44 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Worried for my parents and for how the country will survive. We have the worst leaders possible right now. And thats really really bad.
Draven is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 11:25 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Hero
 
JasonF's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 39,782
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I'm resigned to the idea that odds are I'll get it. It's everywhere, and the time for social distancing was a month ago. We're shutting the barn door after the horses are long gone. I'm not worried about my long-term health, but I'm not looking forward to being sick.

I'm worried for my dad, who is in his mid 70s, and his wife, who is around 70 and recently had bronchitis.

I'm worried for my friends in the hospitality industry. I know a lot of servers and bartenders, and I think it's going to be a rough month or two for them financially.
JasonF is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.