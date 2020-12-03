Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?

My Dad is 71 and not in the best of health, but he's doing good overall. My Mom just turned 68 a few days ago. I am really more concerned about their well being.



As for me, I'm just barely getting over a really nasty cold that I caught from ironically both of my parents. I know how to take care of myself and what to eat and not eat now that I'm in my 40s. As mentioned countless times, it's being taking care of your personal hygiene and not being a dick and coming to work sick. My main concern is job security right now with so many people in my line of work losing work.