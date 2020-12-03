View Poll Results: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Voters: 12. You may not vote on this poll
Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,878
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 20 Posts
Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I know there is the big one with detailed thoughts, but wanted to include a poll. Simply, are you remotely concerned? personally, Im not really concerned. Nothing in my area yet. Yet, stores are crazy. Today was insane. Someone stole a spot. On the 45min lines, someone said hope someone doesnt cough. Its paranoia and craziness I think. I work with kids and adults who are disgusting and virus traps, but Im fine.
You?
You?
#2
Admin-MemeCat
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I'm not very concerned about getting the virus. My main concern is the impact to society and the outright panic going on with a large number of people. My gut says we will be ok, but it's scary watching people go into panic mode and herd mentality. The animal part of the brain takes over and rational thought is out the window.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
My Dad is 71 and not in the best of health, but he's doing good overall. My Mom just turned 68 a few days ago. I am really more concerned about their well being.
As for me, I'm just barely getting over a really nasty cold that I caught from ironically both of my parents. I know how to take care of myself and what to eat and not eat now that I'm in my 40s. As mentioned countless times, it's being taking care of your personal hygiene and not being a dick and coming to work sick. My main concern is job security right now with so many people in my line of work losing work.
As for me, I'm just barely getting over a really nasty cold that I caught from ironically both of my parents. I know how to take care of myself and what to eat and not eat now that I'm in my 40s. As mentioned countless times, it's being taking care of your personal hygiene and not being a dick and coming to work sick. My main concern is job security right now with so many people in my line of work losing work.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
For myself? No. For my almost 94 year old dad, my 85 year old uncle, my friends with health issues, and all the people who are going to lose their jobs and their homes and maybe their lives ... yes.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: Seattle and sometimes hell
Posts: 6,019
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I'm not really nervous. I am concerned about the reaction to the virus by stupid people like the president.
#7
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Hell yes, I'm nervous. Until there is testing available to get a handle on the scope and breadth of the already infected population, we don't know just how bad it's already gotten. Flying blind this way does not instill confidence and calm in me. The medical and human toll as well as economic impact and fallout of this is anyone's guess but I know it won't be pretty or resolved anytime soon.
#9
Premium Member
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Not really worried about this virus for myself (others, yes). But seeing the effects this thing is having on society is scary.
#11
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
If you aren't that concerned or worried yet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I54wGOSg_BQ
(whistling a little in the graveyard here as there is a fair chance I, and a few close friends I worked and lived with the last couple weeks, contracted it already. Sucks that I don't fit into the profile to qualify for the limited testing though)
#12
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 32,554
Likes: 0
Received 44 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
Worried for my parents and for how the country will survive. We have the worst leaders possible right now. And thats really really bad.
#13
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Are you nervous about the coronavirus?
I'm resigned to the idea that odds are I'll get it. It's everywhere, and the time for social distancing was a month ago. We're shutting the barn door after the horses are long gone. I'm not worried about my long-term health, but I'm not looking forward to being sick.
I'm worried for my dad, who is in his mid 70s, and his wife, who is around 70 and recently had bronchitis.
I'm worried for my friends in the hospitality industry. I know a lot of servers and bartenders, and I think it's going to be a rough month or two for them financially.
I'm worried for my dad, who is in his mid 70s, and his wife, who is around 70 and recently had bronchitis.
I'm worried for my friends in the hospitality industry. I know a lot of servers and bartenders, and I think it's going to be a rough month or two for them financially.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off