Re: Official Coronavirus 2020 Pandemic (?) Thread

I am glad you started the thread. Most people in the US are not aware, but this is a huge problem in most of Asia. China has been essentially shut down for a month, first for the Chinese New Year then this virus outbreak, and just when they are starting to re-open, the outbreak is spreading to Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and other countries. Many manufacturing companies have seen the impact due to drastic reduction of shipment from and to China for several weeks.Flights in China have been cut by 90%, not only to contain the outbreak but also due to reduced passenger load. Flight map below is from two weeks ago. Now it's worse.People in South Korea lining up to buy face masks.I see a lot of this from my work and have been following closely due to friends in Asia. As far as I know, the only public comment from Trump was to downplay it and say that maybe summer heat will take care of the virus if it's not gone by then. Inspiring leadership as usual.For anyone interested here is a brief history of the SARS outbreak in 2003. Watch how the virus spread from China to Toronto from just one infected person,