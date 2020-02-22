Where would you hide yourself in WW3?

Hello!



Sooner or later, we can't deny the chances of World War or WW3. It would be different from conventional wars because countries have nukes, they can attack via inserts and other stuff like locusts, etc. The use of dangerous gases is expected. According to some sources, coronavirus could be an example of a biological attack. So, biological invasions could also be expected in the world which has the wildest kind of weapons. Therefore, in this kind of situation where you will hide or how you would protect yourself??



Underground is the only solution that comes into my mind. What do you say? I am expecting serious debate on it.