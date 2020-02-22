DVD Talk Forum

Where would you hide yourself in WW3?

Religion, Politics and World Events

Where would you hide yourself in WW3?

   
02-22-20, 04:49 AM
Member
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Berlin, Germany
Posts: 174
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Where would you hide yourself in WW3?
Hello!

Sooner or later, we can't deny the chances of World War or WW3. It would be different from conventional wars because countries have nukes, they can attack via inserts and other stuff like locusts, etc. The use of dangerous gases is expected. According to some sources, coronavirus could be an example of a biological attack. So, biological invasions could also be expected in the world which has the wildest kind of weapons. Therefore, in this kind of situation where you will hide or how you would protect yourself??

Underground is the only solution that comes into my mind. What do you say? I am expecting serious debate on it.
02-22-20, 05:59 AM
Vibiana
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,088
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Where would you hide yourself in WW3?
Deep in the bowels of Trump's intelligence.
02-22-20, 06:00 AM
Vibiana
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,088
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Where would you hide yourself in WW3?
Seriously, however? If I thought it would come to that, I would commit suicide.
02-22-20, 09:26 AM
Mabuse
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 18,466
Received 32 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: Where would you hide yourself in WW3?
Why would I hide?
02-22-20, 10:00 AM
Nick Danger
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,911
Received 23 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Where would you hide yourself in WW3?
I grew up in the 1970s about five miles from a SAC Air Force base. It had nukes. It was a first-priority target. I decided as a teenager that it was a good place to be in the nuclear war, because I would have been dead in the first fifteen minutes.

As an adult I learned that the reason school children stopped being taught Duck and Cover in the late 1950s was because of the invention of the thermonuclear bomb. There isn't any way to defend yourself against that.
02-22-20, 11:03 AM
Kmical
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Oconomowoc, WI
Posts: 3,702
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Where would you hide yourself in WW3?
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
I grew up in the 1970s about five miles from a SAC Air Force base. It had nukes. It was a first-priority target. I decided as a teenager that it was a good place to be in the nuclear war, because I would have been dead in the first fifteen minutes.

As an adult I learned that the reason school children stopped being taught Duck and Cover in the late 1950s was because of the invention of the thermonuclear bomb. There isn't any way to defend yourself against that.
Untrue! I was taught by my teachers that those flimsy wooden desks would provide complete protection against the blast effects, heat, and radiation from a nuclear detonation
02-22-20, 11:38 AM
Troy Stiffler
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 21,594
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Where would you hide yourself in WW3?
I don't think I'd hide. But I would hope stupid people don't wipe me from existence. I'd protect myself inside my home. And hopefully my home/city isn't pummeled looking like Aleppo or something.

While I don't like how our douchebag president escalates tensions with other countries, I would assume it's almost impossible for a war breaking out within the USA. So it's not something I concern myself with.

Plus another 11 months and we'll have some dignity and respect restored to our government.

There is a lot of wilderness around. But I'd imagine many would already be leaving cities and those wilderness areas would be just as unsafe.

I'm concerned about your fascination with WWIII. Are you doing okay Meridith?
