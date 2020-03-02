DVD Talk Forum

Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer

   
Old 02-03-20, 04:28 PM
Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nat...GXo_kLQ6bKED7x
I can't say something nice, so I'm not gonna say anything at all.
Old 02-03-20, 04:30 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer
I can't say something nice, so I'm not gonna say anything at all.
x2
Old 02-03-20, 04:30 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer
Well that is unfortunate for him.
Old 02-03-20, 04:31 PM
Re: Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer
He used to brag about having quit smoking. Did he ever really quit?
