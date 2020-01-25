DVD Talk Forum

Have you contacted your GOP senators (if applicable) and told them to vote to hear from witnesses?

Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film
Have you contacted your GOP senators (if applicable) and told them to vote to hear from witnesses?

   
Have you contacted your GOP senators (if applicable) and told them to vote to hear from witnesses?
I called and wrote last week. There is no excuse for failing to gather all of the relevant evidence. A vote against witnesses (and documents) is a vote for a coverup.
Re: Have you contacted your GOP senators (if applicable) and told them to vote to hear from witnesses?
I havent yet and I should. Pat Toomey is the R senator from PA. I grew up in his hometown in RI, my mom taught some of his siblings in elementary school. My mom says his family were staunch Democrats.
