Serious Question - Would Americans vote in the Purge ?

   
Old 01-19-20, 06:06 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Serious Question - Would Americans vote in the Purge ?
Serious question, if the Purge was but to a vote, with the rules exactly like in the movies, would americans vote it in ?

It seems totally absurd, but 7 years ago, the thought of Trump being voted in as President would have been equally as absurd

I don't think it would quite get the numbers, but i do think 30% would seriously vote Yes for the Purge.

Old 01-19-20, 06:29 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Re: Serious Question - Would Americans vote in the Purge ?
If Charles Koch, Fox News, the NRA, talk radio and the rest of the right-wing intelligentsia wanted it to happen, they could probably convince the moon rocks to vote for it.

Even without a right-wing media push, you could probably get 35-40% of the people to vote for it who wouldn't even need convincing.
