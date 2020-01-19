Serious Question - Would Americans vote in the Purge ?
Serious Question - Would Americans vote in the Purge ?
Serious question, if the Purge was but to a vote, with the rules exactly like in the movies, would americans vote it in ?
It seems totally absurd, but 7 years ago, the thought of Trump being voted in as President would have been equally as absurd
I don't think it would quite get the numbers, but i do think 30% would seriously vote Yes for the Purge.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Serious Question - Would Americans vote in the Purge ?
If Charles Koch, Fox News, the NRA, talk radio and the rest of the right-wing intelligentsia wanted it to happen, they could probably convince the moon rocks to vote for it.
Even without a right-wing media push, you could probably get 35-40% of the people to vote for it who wouldn't even need convincing.
