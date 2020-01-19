Serious Question - Would Americans vote in the Purge ?

Serious question, if the Purge was but to a vote, with the rules exactly like in the movies, would americans vote it in ?



It seems totally absurd, but 7 years ago, the thought of Trump being voted in as President would have been equally as absurd



I don't think it would quite get the numbers, but i do think 30% would seriously vote Yes for the Purge.



