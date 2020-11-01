Re: Christians don't realize how weak...

Quote: QuantezQuiz Originally Posted by ...their belief actually is.



First of all, these people aren't born believing in God.

They only believe in Christ because their forefathers told them to!

If I whip you half to death, you can be sure I can make you stop believing in God!



Furthermore, church-going people are extremely annoying.

They use this 'God' scenario as an excuse to oppress their children, and make them live in a totalitarian dimension.



I see no redeeming qualities in going to church. Non-christians need to band together and demand the elimination of this ridiculous custom.

Let's pretend for a second that this isn't just a threadcrap and there's actual discussion to be had. So let's take out the "these people are annoying" part.Why single out Christians? You could say this about any religion, any belief. Heck, you could have probably said this about Trump (these people aren't born believing in Trump, etc. etc.) and this thread wouldn't be locked as soon as a mod finds it.I am curious what exactly passes this test: you need to be born believing it, it can't be taught by anyone, and no amount of torture could remove it from you.