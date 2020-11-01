DVD Talk Forum

Christians don't realize how weak...

   
Christians don't realize how weak...
...their belief actually is.

First of all, these people aren't born believing in God.
They only believe in Christ because their forefathers told them to!
If I whip you half to death, you can be sure I can make you stop believing in God!

Furthermore, church-going people are extremely annoying.
They use this 'God' scenario as an excuse to oppress their children, and make them live in a totalitarian dimension.

I see no redeeming qualities in going to church. Non-christians need to band together and demand the elimination of this ridiculous custom.
​​​​​
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
This is going to go well.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
Was hoping this was going to say “...worshipping Trump makes them look”. Then we might have a thread.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
This thread deserves to be closed.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
Originally Posted by QuantezQuiz View Post
Furthermore, church-going people are extremely annoying.
They use this 'God' scenario as an excuse to oppress their children, and make them live in a totalitarian dimension.
​​​​​
So, this COULD be a fun thread, but a lot of this runs amok with the "no blanket generalizations about people in the religous/politics forum".
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
Originally Posted by QuantezQuiz View Post
...their belief actually is.

First of all, these people aren't born believing in God.
They only believe in Christ because their forefathers told them to!
If I whip you half to death, you can be sure I can make you stop believing in God!

Furthermore, church-going people are extremely annoying.
They use this 'God' scenario as an excuse to oppress their children, and make them live in a totalitarian dimension.

I see no redeeming qualities in going to church. Non-christians need to band together and demand the elimination of this ridiculous custom.
​​​​​
Let's pretend for a second that this isn't just a threadcrap and there's actual discussion to be had. So let's take out the "these people are annoying" part.

Why single out Christians? You could say this about any religion, any belief. Heck, you could have probably said this about Trump (these people aren't born believing in Trump, etc. etc.) and this thread wouldn't be locked as soon as a mod finds it.

I am curious what exactly passes this test: you need to be born believing it, it can't be taught by anyone, and no amount of torture could remove it from you.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
You could say it about Star Trek fans.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
In this economy??
Oh, honey...
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Why single out Christians? You could say this about any religion, any belief. Heck, you could have probably said this about Trump (these people aren't born believing in Trump, etc. etc.) and this thread wouldn't be locked as soon as a mod finds it.
I would guess, if the poster is from the US, it's just the religion he sees most often trying to push their lifestyle on to everyone else via our government.
I am curious what exactly passes this test: you need to be born believing it, it can't be taught by anyone, and no amount of torture could remove it from you.
No religion would pass that, and that's probably his point? Things like hunger, thirst, procreation are mostly innate.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
Star Trek fans don’t realize how weak their belief actually is.

First of all, these people aren't born loving Star Trek.
They only believe in Shatner because their forefathers told them to!
If I whip you half to death, you can be sure I can make you stop liking Star Trek. !

Furthermore, Star Trek fans are extremely annoying.
They use this 'Roddenberry’ scenario as an excuse to waste time and money away from their family, and make them live in a totalitarian dimension where an ever present Star Fleet rules the universe.

I see no redeeming qualities in going to Trek conventions. Non-trekkers need to band together and demand the elimination of this ridiculous show and its customs.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
Originally Posted by joeblow69 View Post
No religion would pass that, and that's probably his point? Things like hunger, thirst, procreation are mostly innate.
I'm saying no belief would pass that, not just religion. You are right about innate things, though.
Re: Christians don't realize how weak...
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
I'm saying no belief would pass that, not just religion. You are right about innate things, though.
I think there are people who claim that their religion is innate though. That somehow, even if they hadn't grown up in a religious family, they would have found their way to the light eventually because it was predestined or something like that.
