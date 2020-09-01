Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?
I wish that was all I said when I mess up. I swear like a sailor, trucker, and deranged mental patient all in one.
Traditional bad words fall into two basic categories: obscenities like fuck and piss, and curses like God damn something.
If you're saying "God damn" and swallowing the "damn", it's still a curse. If you consider yourself a Christian, and you aren't praying, you're taking God's name in vain.
^ What if I say god damn with a lower case g knowing in the back of my mind Im talking about Ares or Hermes? Is that a loophole to Heaven?
I would think if there was a God, he'd probably find you saying "God DAMNIT!" when you stub your toe to be more entertaining than the millions of worthless prayers he gets to win the lottery or football games.
Side question ... when people say "God Bless!" instead of "God Damn!" even though they still have the same meaning in their mind, does that still count?
