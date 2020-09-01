DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?

   
Old 01-09-20, 07:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 8,530
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?
Fucking discuss.
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 07:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,151
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?
I wish that was all I said when I mess up. I swear like a sailor, trucker, and deranged mental patient all in one.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 08:29 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,180
Received 14 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?
Yes. END OF DISCUSSION
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 08:42 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,702
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
Yes. END OF DISCUSSION
Yes. Discussion follows.

Traditional bad words fall into two basic categories: obscenities like fuck and piss, and curses like God damn something.

If you're saying "God damn" and swallowing the "damn", it's still a curse. If you consider yourself a Christian, and you aren't praying, you're taking God's name in vain.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 08:55 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,151
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?
^ What if I say god damn with a lower case g knowing in the back of my mind Im talking about Ares or Hermes? Is that a loophole to Heaven?
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-20, 09:06 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,365
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
Re: Is it considered 'cussing' to say "God!" to yourself at work when you mess up?
I would think if there was a God, he'd probably find you saying "God DAMNIT!" when you stub your toe to be more entertaining than the millions of worthless prayers he gets to win the lottery or football games.

Side question ... when people say "God Bless!" instead of "God Damn!" even though they still have the same meaning in their mind, does that still count?
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.