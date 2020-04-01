Why World War 3 Trending in 2020?

DVD Talk Forum

Do you think is there any chance of world war 3? Actually, I am watching its trends everywhere since the US killed an Iranian general. I know there are some tensions between countries but how it would trigger world war 3? By the way, this time, you can't blame Germany for anything. (on a lighter note ) Similarly, what would be the results of economic tensions? Are we expecting a recession soon?

I was going to post my thoughts. Then I saw this in the memes thread. Here's how it is over here right now.

Things are escalating quicker than I would have expected. I thought Trump was just our accidental reality TV president. I thought his term(s) would be a little more unproductive, innocent, and meaningless than they have been.


