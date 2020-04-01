Why World War 3 Trending in 2020?

Do you think is there any chance of world war 3? Actually, I am watching its trends everywhere since the US killed an Iranian general. I know there are some tensions between countries but how it would trigger world war 3? By the way, this time, you can't blame Germany for anything. (on a lighter note) Similarly, what would be the results of economic tensions? Are we expecting a recession soon?