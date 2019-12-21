Washington State Representative accused of domestic terrorism (as in The Handmaid's Tale)
It's just another normal day in America. A Republican state representative has allegedly been planning armed rebellion, theocracy, and systematic murder. How many right-wing militias are there in the U.S.? Just wondering.
It doesn't look like Shea was inspired by Hulu's version of The Handmaid's Tale because his activities were happening before the TV series was released.
Washington Legislator Matt Shea Accused Of 'Domestic Terrorism,' Report Finds at NPR.org
Six-term Washington state Rep. Matt Shea is accused of participating "in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States," according to a report released Thursday.Independent investigators commissioned by the Washington State House of Representatives found that Shea, as a leader of the Patriot Movement, "planned, engaged in, and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States government" between 2014 and 2016.
The report also concluded that Shea was involved in training young people to fight a "holy war." He created a pamphlet called Biblical Basis for War and advocated replacing the government with a theocracy and "the killing of all males who do not agree."
Chat messages showed Shea, a lawyer who was first elected in 2008, condoned intimidation of opponents, political activists, government officials and Muslims. He also offered to conduct background checks on political opponents.
Following the release of the report, Sheawas suspended from the House Republican Caucus — a serious form of discipline.
He was also stripped of his position as the ranking member of the House Environment and Energy Committee and will be removed from two committees.
